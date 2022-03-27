Education notebook

LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Public School Resource Center is accepting applications from open-enrollment charter schools for subgrants funded by the U.S. Department of Education Charter Schools Program Grant.

All applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

The subgrants are available on a competitive basis to support planning and implementation. Schools serving 60% or more educationally disadvantaged students may also be eligible to receive supplemental funding.

A required informational webinar is set for 10 a.m. April 5. Information about registration is available by calling the Arkansas Public School Resource Center at (501) 492-4300.

More information about the Charter Schools Program Subgrants is available here: https://bit.ly/APSRC-CSP-Grant