Teaching science has plenty of challenges

Let's assume you've completed a high school education and are having normal day-to-day life experiences. Are there basic science facts of which you have insufficient knowledge? Do you know the difference between dirt and rock, other than hard and soft? Do you know the proper names of clouds other than dark, fluffy, and rain? Or the difference in the variety of trees other than pine and oak, or how trees function besides giving shade?

Why be concerned about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest? Or care about coal-burning plants, or walking out of a grocery store with a shopping cart containing 15 plastic sacks?

Understanding elementary science gives us a more complete view of our physical surroundings, and our high schools need to increase their focus on teaching the science of everyday life.

Let's for a moment consider how understanding the physical world can benefit us. Such understanding makes a drive by a rocky road cut more meaningful. If you know the composition of, say, shale (that black rock), wouldn't that be worth something?

While that sounds simple, let's multiply that bit of knowledge by 1,000 or 10,000. The more bits and pieces you understand about the natural world, the more meaningful your life becomes.

Teachers are underpaid and underappreciated. They already teach the subjects I have listed below, but since I've spent years in a science profession, I don't think you can teach too much of it. If you are an English or math teacher, you probably feel the same way about your profession.

Entry-level college geology courses are physical and historical geology, interesting and not difficult. The basic premises that these courses cover are relatively simple and would fit into a high school situation.

Wouldn't it be nice to have a clue about the rocks that are exposed in the Boston Mountains, and know how the mountains were formed? Or maybe you have taken a trip to the Grand Canyon and wanted to say more than "Wow." Or your knowledge of dinosaurs is relegated to "Jurassic Park."

Studies that reveal the steady envolving of life on our planet give us an understanding of physical history and evolution over several billion years.

I'm suggesting the teaching of an introductory high school overview that could easily fit alongside overall biology, chemistry, or other science classes. These subjects are the simplest of the possible introductory geology courses, and the teaching level is much less than a full-blown chemistry or math course. Naturally, the after-graduation benefit level, when compared with most other science courses, is superior because of the everyday experiences former students have.

Even though physical and historical geology courses are electives in college, not all of our citizens go to college, and of the percentage who graduate from college, not all of them take the geology courses as an elective.

Now let's review another course that gets more conversation than almost any other: the study of the earth's atmosphere. I took a college class in meteorology and checked it off as one of the easiest electives I took, but one of the most useful.

We all are amateur weather forecasters. If you understand the way a cold front is formed or why a hurricane suddenly appears in the Gulf of Mexico and why it moves in a certain direction, or how an Arctic blast brings freezing temperatures all the way down to south Louisiana, you would benefit. An overview of meteorology as part of a high school's science package would be extremely useful.

The next course I would like to see added to a high school curriculum concerns our environment. The dangers to our quality of life are evident, even to non-science observers, and the newspapers are full of environmental problems every day. Several recent papers contained long articles about rising sea levels and how the heating of the earth's atmosphere and the corresponding melting of the Arctic and Antarctic icepacks will increase the Gulf of Mexico's water level.

Global warming, which causes climate change, is no longer a theory. It is fact-based, and over the past decade, as the earth's atmosphere has warmed, wildfires rage, hurricanes are more powerful, and droughts are commonplace.

An addition to curriculum would give high school students a better understanding of what is causing the atmosphere to become warmer. The basics of understanding why coal-fired electrical generating plants and the automobile are responsible for a huge amount of the problem should be relevant to all citizens.

As I think back on my education experience, I realize by majoring in a basic science such as geology, I accumulated a better understanding of living on this planet than a non-science major. Having a grasp of the basic physical makeup of our planet makes life more satisfying.

