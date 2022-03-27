Tricentennial Timeline: La Petite Roche

1513 — The Quapaw migration to modern-day Arkansas was completed by at least this date.

1541 — Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto leads an expedition into modern-day Arkansas.

1686 — Arkansas Post, the first European settlement in present-day Arkansas, is established by Henri de Tonti as a French trading post.

1722 — Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Benard de la Harpe notes what became known as "the little rock" on his journey up the Arkansas River.

1762 — Forty years of Spanish rule over present-day Arkansas begins with ownership of the Louisiana Territory passing from the French to the Spanish.

1799 — "La Petit Rocher" (the little rock) appears on a map for the first time.

1801 — Spanish surrender control of Louisiana Territory back to France.

1803 — President Thomas Jefferson completes the Louisiana Purchase from France.

1812 — William Lewis, a trapper, builds a cabin on the riverbank near "the little rock."

1818 — Quapaw Line established; using "the little rock" as a starting point and heading due south, it forms the boundary between Quapaw tribal lands and public lands available for settlement.

1819 — Arkansas is established as a territory.

1820 — A post office is established for "Little Rock."

1821 — Little Rock is temporarily renamed Arkopolis.

1821 — Arkansas' territorial government moves from Arkansas Post to Little Rock.

1822 — The first steamboat, the Eagle, arrives in Little Rock.

1831 — Little Rock is officially chartered as a town.

1835 — Little Rock is officially incorporated as a city.

1836 — Arkansas is admitted to the Union.

1872 — Construction begins on railroad bridge to be anchored on "the little rock"; tons of the original rock are blasted away, but the project is never completed.

1884 — The Junction Bridge, located at the site of the 1872 project following additional excavation of "the little rock," opens for rail traffic.

1901 — The town of North Little Rock is officially incorporated.

1906 — North Little Rock becomes Argenta.

1917 — Argenta is renamed North Little Rock.

1927 — The Great Flood of 1927 inundates parts of North Little Rock and ultimately affects 36 Arkansas counties.

1940s — Longtime Arkansas Gazette editor and owner J.N. Heiskell laments the lack of awareness of Little Rock's history in a speech where he said: "The 200th anniversary of the discovery of our rock was allowed to pass absolutely unnoticed. If the year 2022 should pass with no proper observance of the Tercentennial of the discovery of the historic rock, don't say I didn't warn you."

1950 — Little Rock's population tops 100,000.

1963 — Construction begins on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

1971 — McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System is officially opened.

1970s — City leaders, planners and historians start to once again remember la Harpe and La Petite Roche with the land eventually being owned by the city to be part of a park along the Arkansas River, what is now Riverfront Park.

1975 — French company Dassault Falcon Jet begins operations in Little Rock.

2018 — Population of the greater Little Rock area tops 500,000.

2020 — Little Rock's population tops 200,000.

2022 — The La Petite Roche Tricentennial marks 300 years since La Harpe and his crew became the first Europeans to document visiting the area.

NOTABLE QUOTES

The city of Little Rock has a rich history, and we're excited to celebrate 300 years of La Petite Roche this year. The city looks far different than 1722, but it continues to be a place where history is made, commerce is conducted, and people thrive. The future is bright for Little Rock, and I'm confident the next century will be its best yet. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

The year 2022 marks 300 years since [Jean-Baptiste] Benard de la Harpe sailed up the Arkansas River and "claimed" this area for France. The Quapaw people, who by 1722 had lived here for at least a century before that, were only the latest group of Indigenous people to call this place home. So while we commemorate the Tricentennial of la Harpe's voyage, this history of Little Rock is so much more than that and goes back farther. The original outcropping of rock that we now call "the Little Rock" created a natural harbor which made this location a focus of trading and commerce for the region. Today with the Port of Little Rock, Clinton National Airport, the confluence of two interstates, and active rail transportation, Little Rock remains a center of commerce, in ways which those early travelers and settlers could not have imagined.

Much has happened here since la Harpe visited. Some of it has been good, some of it has not been — but all of it has shaped us into the City we are today. Little Rock remains a place with potential and possibility. We are a much more diverse and welcoming City than in 1722, 1822, or 1922. As we look to the future, there are more exciting opportunities for us. We can build on the legacy of the past as we fulfill the promise of the future. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The discovery of La Petite Roche was the beginning of the Little Rock region's historical trajectory toward prominence. At the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, we celebrate and are proud to support the momentous occasion of the Tricentennial both with an eye toward our history and heritage and also with a focus on Central Arkansas' future, particularly as a tourist destination. — Secretary Stacy Hurst, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Little Rock has anchored The Natural State for two centuries, providing a hub from which Arkansas' economy and culture unfolded. It played a significant role in shaping the history of the region and our state, and this special 300th anniversary of the occasion [LittleRock.com/300] that inspired its name serves to remind us how far it has come from those humble beginnings. Together, we can ensure its best days still lie ahead. — U.S. Sen. John Boozman (Arkansas)

When [Jean-Baptiste] Benard de la Harpe came across La Petite Roche 300 years ago, he came across a vast natural area filled with potential. Today, the Little Rock region is one of the most beautiful and prosperous in the United States. As a ninth-generation Arkansan, I could not have envisioned a greater place than Little Rock to raise my children and call "home." I am excited for the opportunity to celebrate our history and look forward to everything we will accomplish. — U.S. Rep. French Hill (2nd District)

Congratulations to the Little Rock region on this tremendous milestone! Arkansas Tourism is proud to be a part of the celebration, and I encourage residents and visitors alike to get out and take part in Tricentennial activities. There will be no shortage of things to do, kicking off with April's weeklong celebration. And don't forget to explore everything Little Rock and North Little Rock have to offer, from museums and restaurants to outdoor recreation and performing arts. Here's to the next 300! — Travis Napper, Director of Arkansas Tourism

North Little Rock is excited to be a partner in the Tricentennial Celebration of La Petite Roche on April 9, 2022, honoring the historical impact this "little rock" played in ultimately developing our city. The voyage on the Arkansas River by 1722 French explorer Jean-Baptiste Benard de la Harpe and his men is a significant part of North Little Rock history. — North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick

I am pleased to join you in celebrating the French history of Arkansas on the occasion of the tricentennial anniversary of La Petite Roche, a naming that belongs to a Frenchman who traveled the Arkansas River in 1722. I see this anniversary as a great opportunity to renew the connection between France and the state of Arkansas. — Valerie Baraban, Consul General of France in Houston

I was County Judge in 2018 when Pulaski County celebrated our 200th anniversary, and it was a great source of pride for us. The La Petite Roche Tricentennial evokes the same level of pride in our community, and I am grateful to recognize this historic occasion with my fellow citizens. — Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde

