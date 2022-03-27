Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Cory Booker, D-N.J. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Markarova; Booker; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Smith; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press