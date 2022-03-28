3-term legislator faces Sheridan businessman for new Arkansas House District 92 seat

A familiar name in Arkansas politics whose family has worked on legislation for several years will run against a well-known Sheridan businessman for a newly created seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Representative Julie Mayberry, one of two incumbents, is in her third term representing District 27, which includes portions of Saline and Pulaski counties. Mayberry faces RoofConnect CEO David Workman in the May 24 Republican primary for the House District 92 seat.

All 100 state House districts were redrawn in 2021 after the previous year's U.S. census. Because of population growth in Central Arkansas, House District 92 is a new district that covers Grant County and portions of Saline County.

Representative Ken Bragg previously represented Grant County but is not running again.

The winner of the Republican primary will go against Libertarian candidate Chris Hayes in the general election in November.

Mayberry, 50, has served on the Legislative Joint Auditing committee; the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs committee; and the House Revenue and Taxation committee. Her husband, Andy Mayberry, is a former member of the House and represented District 27 from 2011 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2019.

Mayberry works in media and advertising for Spirit Publications, Inc. and worked for a local television news station before going into politics. She lives in Hensley with her husband and four children.

Workman, 53, is a land and timber owner and CEO of RoofConnect, which employs more than 50 people. He is a lifelong resident of Sheridan who has been married to his wife for 31 years and has two children.

Mayberry said she chose to run again because she has many ideas that she still wants to see accomplished. One of those is adding more details to Act 311 of 2021, also known as the "No Patient Left Alone" bill, that was written by Mayberry in response to the closure of medical and long-term facilities to visitors during the covid-19 pandemic.

"It makes sure that if you are a patient in a hospital or doctor's office or nursing home that you have the right to have a support person with you," she said.

Mayberry said when the bill was originally presented she had to make some tweaks to get it passed, and now that it has been in effect for a year she has learned a few things that might make it better.

"I get three to four phone calls a week from people who are still having difficulties seeing loved ones, and it breaks my heart," she said. "I know we were the first state to pass a law that provides this right to patients. We made the framework. We have the first draft. There might be another state out there who has added a few words that might improve on that draft, and I want to work on that."

Workman said he was inspired to run because he views the state as lacking pro-business leadership.

"A lot of people who don't have business experience are making decisions with state money that don't understand what it's like to make payroll and the impact it has on small businesses," he said.

Workman said he wants to be a new voice for the district.

"I have worked as a general laborer, automotive equipment technician and put myself through college at night," he said. "I know the value of hard work."

EXPERIENCE

Both candidates touted their experience as a reason why voters should choose them.

Mayberry said her time as a legislator means she will be able to hit the ground running.

"Coming in as a freshman, you are so overwhelmed with all that you need to know and where do you even begin," she said. "I am already working on things that I hope to bring forth in 2023. I have been working with other legislators and organizations in my district on ideas.

"A bill doesn't happen with a snap of a finger."

Mayberry said it takes a lot of people and an understanding of how the system works to make changes as a legislator.

"I believe in my three terms here I have learned how to work with people of various backgrounds and understand what we need to address their needs and concerns to work together," she said.

Workman said his experience as businessman separates him from his opponent.

"I know what it's like to make payroll and meet the need for major corporations that we have worked for," he said. "I am also a very supportive of the Second Amendment and I am a land and timber owner, which is a key industry in our area, so I can relate well to the timber industry because of my involvement in it."

Workman said he also believes his lack of political experience isn't a bad thing.

"I don't feel like our forefathers intended on having career politicians," he said. "It should be a true service to the community or district that you serve."

Workman said he views the most pressing issue facing the district is workforce training and engagement.

"I want to create more technical education programs that are measured and meaningful," he said. "I would work with high schools, colleges and private industries. We need to identify key jobs that need to be filled and provide the training."

MEDICAID EXPANSION

The federal government approved last year a request from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's administration for a waiver to retool Arkansas' version of Medicaid expansion.

The program, known as Arkansas Works, provides health care coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans between the ages of 19 and 64. The federal government pays for 90% of the cost of the program and the state covers the other 10%.

The retooled program, called the Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me program, or ARHOME, started Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2026, under the waiver approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Mayberry said she supports Medicaid expansion.

"I have voted to support Medicaid expansion in previous sessions," she said.

Workman said he was not a supporter of Obamacare and as an employer his company provides 95% coverage to employees and discounted rates for their families.

"I believe we need to get people back to work who are on the sidelines and help people get jobs that are looking but need training," he said. "Hopefully then we can reduce numbers who need this care.

"I will look closely at any state legislation on health care and try to accomplish being fiscally responsible with our constituents' money while making sure we get those who need it the most healthcare."

ABORTION

Mayberry opposes abortion except to save the life of the mother, but she said she feels aiding the disabled is a part of being pro-life as well.

"Around 70% to 90% of babies who are prenatally diagnosed with a birth defect are aborted," she said, mentioning the recently approved $37 million being put toward eliminating the developmental disability services wait list. "By addressing this waiting list, you are now giving support to those moms and letting them know they will have the help they need.

"By providing these services you are helping them bring this child into the world, and we need to be there to hold their hand throughout the process."

Workman said he is 100% pro-life.

"I would be supportive of any meaningful legislation we can pass to protect the unborn," he said. "I support the right to life. God created life, and anyone who ends the life by killing a fetus at any stage is committing murder."