Arkansas continues downward covid trend, with just 38 new cases reported Sunday

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, new covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to decrease in the state Sunday -- a day that historically has lower numbers.

There were 38 new cases reported since Saturday for a total of 832,553 since the start of the pandemic. Sunday's data could be lower than reported as hospitals are no longer required to report case data to the state on weekends.











The state saw one death -- raising the death toll to 11,210 since March 2020. The state saw 110 deaths in the last week.

The seven-day average for deaths was 15.71 on Sunday. It was 25.53 lower than the previous Sunday and is the fewest reported in the state since late January.

Active cases also dropped by 16 since Saturday with 1,411 active cases total. The cases have dropped by 106 in the past week. It is the new lowest number of active cases reported since May 2020. A recent data-clean-up in the state shows 691 active cases during May 2020.





The rolling seven-day average for active cases was 320 as of Sunday. It dropped by 534 in the past week.

Hospitalizations also fell by 7 on Sunday for a total of 115. The number has continually dropped throughout the week with 53 fewer people hospitalized since last Sunday.

Intensive care patients also dropped by three since Saturday for a total of 38. The number has dropped by 22 in the past week.

The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one on Sunday for a total of 27. The total has declined by 13 in the past week.

The state saw 53 people recover from covid-19 since Saturday for a total of 819,696 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. More than 2,200 people recovered in the past week.

As of Sunday 1,577,098 people were fully vaccinated in the state. The state reported 118 were fully vaccinated since Saturday and 1,747 in the past week.

There were 554,362 people in the state who had received booster shots. The number increased by 149 since Saturday and 2,659 since last Sunday.