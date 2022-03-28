Arkansas reports 21 new covid cases, one of the smallest daily increases since early pandemic

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 21 new covid-19 cases on Monday, one of the lowest daily totals reported by the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The additional cases brought the state’s total case count to 832,574 and the active case count to 1,294.

With more Arkansans relying on at-home tests, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the new case totals do not capture all new active cases. But Dillaha pointed to other metrics - including the number of hospitalizations - which have continued to improve.

State officials reported 119 total covid-19 hospitalizations with 38 patients in intensive care units and 26 on ventilators. These numbers are down from a week prior when the state saw 161 patients hospitalized with 40 on ventilators.

Arkansas saw one additional coronavirus related death for a total of 11,211 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 1,577,152 individuals - or 55.5% of the population five and up - were fully vaccinated.