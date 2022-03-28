Armed Ukrainian nationalists stir fears of inspiring others

BERLIN -- Europe's largest land war since 1945 has brought nationalist passions back to the forefront. In launching his assault, Russian President Vladimir Putin, intentionally or not, invoked ethno-nationalist principles of blood and culture as he denied the existence of an independent Ukraine. Leaders in Kyiv, responding to the aggression, have welcomed armed nationalist factions into the fold, among them the far-right Azov Battalion.

The graphic circulated by the neo-Nazi party shows two arms locked in a handshake, framed by a heading in capital letters, "Nationalists help nationalists."

"Accommodations wanted for Ukrainian nationalists!" the German group wrote on Telegram, also saying, "During the fighting in Ukraine, nationalists are at the forefront."

The clashing nationalist appeals have inspired extremists in other countries to take sides in the fight -- and to seek combat experience that could incite conflict far from today's front line. For Germany, where making amends for Nazi crimes has meant subordinating national aims to those of a multinational European community, these actions raise alarms. Now, the monthlong war has galvanized hardliners, from neo-Nazis supporting paramilitary factions to militant Islamists who see cracks in Western power.

"My biggest concern is that these extremists get combat training with weapons and explosives and, because of the war experience, have a very low threshold for using weapons and lethal force," said Stephan J. Kramer, the head of the domestic intelligence agency in the German state of Thuringia.

In Germany, the number of far-right extremists crossing into Ukraine is still minimal, according to Germany's Interior Ministry. So far, just 27 either have traveled to Ukraine or made plans to do so, authorities said this week, out of an estimated 33,300 far-right extremists, with 13,000 assessed to be inclined to violence. Authorities said there was no evidence any had seen combat.

But online recruitment suggests that a drawn-out conflict could attract many more volunteer fighters, Kramer said. Readiness to take up arms, he added, reflects intensifying activity by right-wing extremists, including within the ranks of the German military.

For neo-Nazis and white supremacists, "Ukraine could become their version of what Afghanistan was for the jihadi movement in the 1980s," said Steven Stalinsky, the executive director of the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute. "Being on the ground in a real-world fighting situation will allow them to gain valuable experience, as they further hone their skills in weapons, planning attacks, using technology in war including communications and encryption, and using cryptocurrency for clandestine funding of their activity."

The potential for the war in Ukraine to accelerate extremist activity throughout the West is all the more noteworthy because of the Kremlin's long-standing campaign to cultivate fringe movements and undermine democracies abroad, said Stefan Meister, a Russia specialist at the German Council on Foreign Relations. Those efforts, whether through financial support or fantastical online conspiracy theories, have earned Moscow sympathy across broad swaths of the far right, he said.

Now, contrary to the Russian president's claim that denazification justifies his invasion, neo-Nazis in Germany and beyond aren't casting their lot with Ukraine alone, despite Azov's high-profile recruitment, say security and intelligence officials. Rather, the conflict has exposed a rift among extremists.

Some are backing Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty, but many others are aligning themselves with Putin's crusade -- one aimed at a head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish. Radicals of all stripes, including not just neo-Nazis but also Islamist extremists, are tailoring the tumult of the war to fit their own propaganda.

"The war is a threatening and therefore emotional situation, causing fear in large parts of society," Kramer said. "In such a state of fear, many people are open to promises of salvation and strong leaders offering easy solutions and answers. It also feeds preconceptions, stereotypes and conspiracy fantasies."

