Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

March 17

Joshua Alexander Coggeshell, 21, and Michael Lamar Register, 19, both of Rogers

Jordon Paul Enget, 30, and Rebecca Niccole Hill, 34, both of Fort Worth, Texas

John Richard Fitzpatrick III, 30, and Makayla Dawn Spitz, 25, both of Rogers

Shawn Eugene Howard, 53, Spiro, Okla., and Jennifer Elaine Jackson, 42, Lavaca

David Clark Kay, 24, Fayetteville, and Anna Katherine Lopez, 24, Pea Ridge

Logan Blake Rose, 26, Pea Ridge, and Skye Laine Craig, 25, Bentonville

March 18

Clint Logan Bush, 28, and Shelby Rebecca Rye, 28, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Brian Coatney, 47, and Isha Sharma, 34, both of Ponca City, Okla.

Brian Andrew Conner, 35, and Jennifer Lorraine Gagne, 34, both of Lowell

Gary Devlin, 65, and Luba Nichipor, 54, both of Bella Vista

Jonna Clare Farmer, 26, and Allyson Mackenzie Paul, 26, both of Fayetteville

Charles Alexander Hollister, 28, and Jill Marie Carter, 28, both of Bella Vista

Landon Guy Lloyd Krout, 19, Rogers, and Kara Hope Scott, 18, Gravette

James Thomas Larsen, 25, and Cassady Alexa Pearce-Grubb, 26, both of Bentonville

Kraig Erwin Max, 55, and Kari Lee Casias, 54, both of Pea Ridge

Juan Antonio Palacios Rodriguez, 35, and Emily Medrano, 29, both of Rogers

Hampton Cole Williams, 27, and Christina Augusta Musial, 24, both of Bentonville

March 21

Michael Joseph Bligh, 61, and Debra Lorraine Kaufman, 62, both of Bentonville

Troy Allen Cook, 45, and Luanna Azzarito, 41, both of Rogers

Billy David Counts, 44, and Monica Gonzalez, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Malaw N Dibaneh, 38, and Fatoumata Conta, 27, both of Rogers

Jeffrey Randall Frerking, 25, Prairie Grove, and Ashley Lynn Janes, 26, Centerton

Harold Wesley Holliday, 36, and Molly Erin Hottinger, 25, both of Bentonville

Jeffrey A. Johnston, 30, and Shannon B. Blackledge, 34, both of Rogers

Jeffrey William Klenklen, 30, and Carly Ann Parker, 25, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

John Arthur McFadden, 67, and Judy Anna Moloney, 66, both of Gravette

Jorge Orta Gracian, 49, and Abril Sagrario Martinez Rodriguez, 50, both of Rogers

Matthew Vincent Patton, 23, Diamond, Mo., and Layne Michelle Karhoff, 22, Girard, Kan.

Jose Ivan Pereira Gonzalez, 20, and Mirna Jeaneth Herrera Santos, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Eric Lee Windelkin, 48, Greenwood, and Jennifer Lee Clelland, 45, Bella Vista

March 22

Lawrence Alan Bowman, 68, and Janet Lynn Poplin, 67, both of Bella Vista

Jerod Charles Bradshaw, 40, and Michelle Ann Alexander, 43, both of Bentonville

Bandy Ray Harris, 39, Quapaw, Okla., and Brandi Dawn Rupert, 38, Miami, Okla.

Dylan Tyler Moody, 31, and Amber McKenzie Warrington, 25, both of Noel, Mo.

March 23

Josue Israel Garcia, 21, and Mya Senei Olivarez, 18, both of Rogers

Spencer Charles Heald, 24, and Alexandrea MacKenzie Abbott, 24, both of Bentonville

Leon Hodge, 83, Rogers, and Wanda Lue Hunnicutt, 77, Springdale

Kyle Lee Huffman, 33, and Maranda Tenae Caudle, 33, both of Bentonville

Joseph Frank Johns IV, 34, and Taylor Ellen Finn, 27, both of Bentonville

Tyler Beckham Schlaf, 31, and Miranda Leigh Stave, 30, both of Rogers

Samantha Carol Scofield, 29, and Heather Ann Corral, 28, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Gerrit Voskamp, 36, and Anne Hany Attia, 30, both of Rogers

Randy Lee Wright, 26, and Maggie Aileen Ryan, 28, both of Gravette