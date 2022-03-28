Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 14

El Bohemio

308 S.E. First Ave.,Gravette

Critical violations: Employee water cup without lid and straw sitting on prep table. Pan of raw chicken stored on shelf above beef roasts.

Noncritical violations: None

Local Lime

2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle lids and food debris left in hand wash sink near dish room. Sanitizer in dish machine measuring 0mg/L at a temperature of 134 degrees. Raw shelled egg on top shelf of walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Utensil used to scoop sugar being stored in bin with handle in contact with sugar. Posted permit expired July 2021.

Long John Silvers

525 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Some foods in the walk-in cooler have a day sticker, but not a date to indicate which date the food is to be used by.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. Cardboard the root beer canisters are setting on are not clean. Area on the back of the hot holding bin and the area behind the fryers have an accumulation of food and grease. Repeat violation. Missing tiles along the wall at the mop sink. Repeat violation. Ice building up along the wall in the walk-in freezer and around edges of freezer door. Repeat violation.

Rice Chef Chinese Food & Sushi

403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Some vegetables cut and put in storage containers prior to opening inspection. Bar code stickers on the containers may indicate containers were not washed or sanitized prior to food being put in containers. It is not known who cut the vegetables or when. Facility has not been authorized to open or conduct food preparation prior to this date. Food containers and food contact surfaces still have the price stickers and shipping film on them.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

Slim Chickens Restaurant

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken tenders at 119 degrees. Cole slaw (43 degrees) and diced tomatoes (44 degrees) out of temperature in front cold hold unit (top portion of unit).

Noncritical violations: None

Super Donut

901 S.E. First Ave., Gravette

Critical violations: Tray of kolaches stored uncovered in refrigerator. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Mop sink is no longer sealed to wall; paint on wall around mop sink is separated from wall.

Taco Bell

102 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at one of two handwash sinks in the kitchen area. No hand soap in the women's restroom. Wiping cloth at prep station was at 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling tiles in front fryers and boiler is falling apart and has a black residue. Area under drink machine (inside prep area) has a buildup of grime and dirt.

March 15

Bentley's

911 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken thawing on top of equipment. Permit expired 10/31/2021.

Central Child Care Center

2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Shredded cheese being kept at 54 degrees and mayonnaise being kept at 55 degrees in reach-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink near dish area. Diced tomatoes being kept at 44 degrees, boiled eggs and heavy cream being kept at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop and hand held soda dispenser being kept on top of ice with handle touching ice in bar area.

Preacher's Son

201 N.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips expired 11/2019.

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer wipe bucket had a concentration of 0 ppm quat. Dish machine did not reach temperature (only reached 150 degrees) for heat sanitizing and there was 0 ppm concentration of chlorine after running the dish machine through a full cycle. Two wiping cloths stored on kitchen surfaces.

Noncritical violations: None

The Hive

200 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine only reached 153 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

March 16

Cadence Academy Preschool

1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager currently on staff.

Colton's Steakhouse

4700 W. Locust St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Using plastic bowls as scoops in dry goods (flour, etc.).

Midici-Artisian Wood Fired Kitchen

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3110, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at hand washing sink in bar area. Only cold water available in hand wash sink near dish area. Sliced tomatoes being kept at 45 degrees and tomato sauce being kept at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Northside Elementary

501 W. Elgin St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Ice on a case of food in the commodities freezer due to a condensation leak. Ceiling along the transition between the bakery and kitchen side is starting to bubble.

Southside Elementary School

200 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in the small freezer and ice buildup around the big freezer door. Repeat violation. Floor finish is peeling around the drain under the dish machine.

TCBY

570 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Yum Yo's Frozen Treats

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

March 17

Carolina's Mexican Grill

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Bag of green sauce stored on top and next to packages of raw meat and raw chorizo. Pan of chicken and pan of beef placed in hot holding from walk-in without reheating on the stove. No date marking on the chicken strips. The chicken strips come in frozen so date marking is required when moved to the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. During preparation, unpackaged food shall be protected from environmental sources of contamination. Taco shells and taco salad shells stored uncovered in side store room. Reusing beef base and sour cream containers for food storage. Tiles in front of the fryer are missing. Ceiling tiles around the exhaust hood fell out.

Domino's

2075 E. Main St., Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips on location are expired and appear to no longer be valid. Pizza oven has an accumulation of grease on the nonfood contact surfaces.

Evolve Paleo

117 S. Dixieland St., Suite A, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired January 2022.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No date marking on kimchi in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer.

Highlands Pub

1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips.

KFC

507 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water puddling in floors of both walk-in refrigerators.

King and Cardinal

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 20, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buckets from a hardware store are being used to store food items, mostly sauces, in the walk-in cooler.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

4300 W. Walnut St., Suite 200, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor areas under equipment and walls beside equipment have an accumulation of grime.

Taters Grill

109 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cookies and cinnamon rolls on counter available to consumers not labeled with common name of food or ingredients.

Vivace Mediterranean Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand wash sink. Two cartons of eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods like salad, noodles, etc. Large containers of olive oil stored on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Food residue, crumbs and grease on surfaces throughout kitchen. Permit expired 1/31/2022.

March 18

Embassy Suites Hotel

3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Beans and chili sauce in walk-in cooler being kept at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Paradise Donuts

1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Times for kolaches and breakfast burritos were not written down or documented.

Noncritical violations: None

Staybridge Suites

1801 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 14 -- Billie V. Hall Senior Center, 1878 Limekiln Road, Gravette; City of Gravette, 703 Dallas St., S.W. Gravette; First Presbyterian Early Learning Center, 1901 S. 26th St., Rogers; Lagniappe Bistro & Market, 115 Main St., S.E. Gravette; Lagniappe Bistro & Market Food, 115 Main St., S.E. Gravette

March 15 -- Top China, 32 Sugar Creek Center, A, Bella Vista; Tori N. Nessa's Place, 5100 W. Park Ave., Rogers

March 16 -- Central Park Morning Star Elementary, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Moe's Southwest Grill, 580 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Monte Ne Inn, 13843 Arkansas 94 East, Rogers

March 17 -- Scotsdale Clubhouse, 10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista; The Flavor of Life, 401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

March 18 -- Arby's, 501 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Ardis Ann Middle School, 3400 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville; Domino's, 5092 W. Northgate Road, Rogers; John Q. Hammons Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Subway, 405 S. Eighth, Rogers