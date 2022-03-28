Best Friends Pet Resource Center work on schedule in Bentonville

Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society, founded in 1984, is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 347,000, according to bestfriends.org.

Souroce: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the Best Friends Pet Resource Center is continuing and expected to be completed this fall, officials said.

The exterior framing for both buildings will be done by the end of the month. Permanent utilities are going in: Water is done, power will be in by the end of the month and gas in April, said Hannah Stember, public relations manager for Best Friends Animal Society. The society held a groundbreaking for the facility in May.

The courtyard concrete and stairs will be formed in mid-April and completed at the end of that month. Interior wall framing should be complete at the end of this month. Duct work and outlets should be complete by mid-April. Exterior finishes and glazing will start in April, Stember said.

"Thankfully, we have had no significant delays due to the supply chain, staffing or weather. We should be on track to complete construction by this fall. Assuming all goes as planned, we're looking at a mid-November grand opening," said Jackie Roach, executive director of Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas.

The center will fill local service gaps in Northwest Arkansas as the largest facility for animals in the region and will serve an estimated 13,000 dogs and cats each year, according to a news release issued in May at the groundbreaking event.

The center at 1312 Melissa Drive is adjacent to Founders Classical Academy. It will be about 20,000 square feet on 6 acres to be owned by Best Friends, according to the May release.

The final goal for the total capital campaign -- including building costs, land donation and $2 million for operations -- is $19.8 million. According to Roach, $18.5 million has been raised with $1.3 million left to go, leaving the center at 93.4% of its goal.

Best Friends is about to launch a community giving campaign to help push the project across the finish line. People can be a part of it by donating at bestfriends.org/nwa, Stember said.

The Walton Family Foundation provided an $892,500 grant for architectural design and engineering of the center, according to a December 2019 release announcing plans for the center.

The center is based on a concept called community-supported sheltering, where community members, government leaders and shelters all play a role in animal welfare rather than just the shelter alone. It focuses on services that aim to prevent pets from entering municipal shelters in the first place while also integrating public health and social services.

Through collaboration and community involvement, this model provides better support for pet owners, efficiency in the shelter and more life-saving outcomes for pets, according to the May release.

Services and programs to be offered at the pet resource center include a medical clinic, transportation, pet ownership retention, rehabilitation and education.

The center will also serve as the Northwest Arkansas Partnership for Animal Welfare headquarters. Best Friends has been working in Northwest Arkansas for several years and leads the partnership's coalition, according to the May release.