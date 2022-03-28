COLLEGE SOFTBALL LSU rallies past No. 10 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said the tougher team won Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park.

No. 22 LSU scored six runs in the final two innings to claim a 7-4 win over the No. 10 Razorbacks to even the SEC series at a game apiece.

The Tigers (22-11, 3-2 SEC) got a three-run double from first baseman Georgia Clark in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 4-4 tie to take the lead for good. But sophomore Ali Newland's two-out, three-run home run in the sixth inning wiped out a 3-1 Arkansas lead and gave the Tigers a 4-3 advantage.

Deifel said execution by Arkansas pitchers was lacking late in the game. She pointed to a two-out walk in the sixth to freshman McKenzie Redoutey as a key moment just ahead of Newland's home run off Razorbacks starter Chenise Delce.

"I think we did until we didn't," Deifel said. "I thought Chenise looked really, really good. I think the turning point in the game walking the six-hole in the sixth, 1-2 count and then walking her not really competitively and obviously giving up the bomb to Newland, who had a great day. Just missed the pitch and kinda changing that momentum there.

"In there case, I think they handled their emotions well of just letting the game come back and staying in control and just being ready when the miss showed up. I honestly think we just weren't very tough today. They were tougher than us."

Arkansas bounced back in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 4-4 as second baseman Audrie LaValley delivered an RBI-single, scoring pinch-runner Cally Kildow from second base.

But Razorbacks ace Mary Haff, who got the final out of the sixth, couldn't hold down the Tigers in the seventh.

LSU got to Haff (9-3) for a double, a bloop single and a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Clark then crushed a 3-1 pitch into the left-center field gap to score all three runners and give the Tigers the lead for good.

Deifel said the Razorbacks didn't respond well after fighting back to tie the game.

"I think when you fight to get back in that game and even the score, you need to come out and make a statement," Deifel said. "And I just don't think we were tough in that situation."

The Tigers have now roughed up Haff to the tune of 7 earned runs on 9 hits over 3 2/3 innings in the last two days. The Razorbacks offense helped her out on Saturday, but couldn't do the same on Sunday.

LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen improved to 11-4 with the complete-game win. She allowed 4 runs on 7 hits over 7 innings of work. Kilponen struck out five and walked three.

Freshman Kacie Hoffman led the Razorbacks with two hits and two RBI, while Taylor Ellsworth and LaValley added two hits each. Newland went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs, while Redoutey went 2 for 3 and scored twice.

The Razorbacks led the entire game until Newland hit her fourth home run of the season. Hoffman gave Arkansas the lead in the bottom of the first with a two-out, two-run double to the right-center field gap.

Newland cut the Razorbacks lead in half with a two-out, RBI-double in the top of the fourth, pulling LSU within 2-1. But Ellsworth cranked a home run in the fifth -- her sixth of the season -- to push the Arkansas lead to 3-1.

The rubber game of the series is set for a 6 p.m. start tonight.