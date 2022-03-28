County in Texas seeks return of jail escapee

TEXARKANA -- A warrant has been issued in Bowie County, Texas, for a man who escaped from the county jail last week.

Wayde Land, 38, remains in the Miller County jail and will be extradited back to Texas when he has satisfied his charges there, said Jeff Neal, the sheriff of Bowie County.

Land and inmate Michael Olson escaped from the Bowie County jail annex Monday in downtown Texarkana. They were located later that day on East Street in Texarkana, Ark.

Olson was fatally shot by a Texarkana, Ark., police officer during the apprehension, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Bowie County sheriff's Investigator Scott Sartor is investigating the inmates' escape, Neal said.

Neal said officials are still trying to determine how long the inmates were gone before their absence was noticed.

Olson, 30, was being held on felony assault and a probation violation charge. Land was in jail on the charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance.

Neal said a preliminary investigation shows Olson and Land had allegedly broken through cinder block, climbed into a pipe chase and knocked a hole through a concrete back wall to exit the jail. The breach was located on the second floor of the jail annex.

Once outside, the men maneuvered through the perimeter fencing and razor wire before fleeing the facility, Neal said.

About 1 p.m. Monday, one of the Arkansas-side police officers located the escapees outside 210 East St., according to the state police. Subsequently, both officers approached the pair in an attempt to apprehend the men.

While one officer was taking Land into custody, the second officer was allegedly met with resistance by Olson, who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer's gun.

During the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot Olson while he was fighting with the other officer, according to Arkansas State Police.

Officials with Texarkana, Ark., Police Department have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the use of deadly force by one of its officers.

The investigative case file prepared by the state police will be submitted to the Miller County prosecuting attorney in Arkansas. The prosecutor will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is consistent with Arkansas laws.