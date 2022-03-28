Devices that make guns fully automatic are raising danger on Arkansas streets, local law enforcement says

For years gangster movies pitting intrepid "G-men" against the underworld forces of bootleggers and bank robbers were a staple of Hollywood B movies, the signature rat-tat-tat a familiar staccato refrain to moviegoers of a certain age.

But in Central Arkansas and around the nation, police and civilians alike are increasingly coming under fire by assailants who have discovered a relatively cheap and easy way to arm themselves with what is rapidly becoming both a status symbol and a deadly threat that police fear could become the rule rather than the exception -- noted for both its lethality and uncontrollable nature: machine guns.

Machine guns and machine-gun parts have been tightly regulated by the U.S. government since passage of the National Firearms Act of 1934, which imposed a special tax on machine guns, short-barrel rifles and shotguns, as well as mufflers and silencers, and require that they be registered. In 1986, the Firearms Owners Protection Act banned the civilian possession and transfer of machine guns manufactured after May 19, 1986.

Included under federal regulations as "machine guns" are the parts necessary to convert certain semi-automatic weapons, both rifles and pistols, into fully automatic weapons capable of firing a full magazine of ammunition with the single pull of a trigger. In 2022, nearly 36 years after passage of the Firearm Owners Protection Act, law enforcement officers are seeing a proliferation of AR-type rifles and pistols and Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to function as machine guns used in various firearms crimes.

Of particular concern is the growing number of such weapons turning up around the country and the ease with which conversion devices may now be manufactured through the use of a 3D printer. Using filaments composed of polymers and composites, and patterns downloaded from the internet, a 3D printer can produce a Glock switch or drop-in auto-sear within minutes.

In January, three Houston police officers were shot and wounded by a suspect armed with a Glock pistol police believe was fitted with a Glock switch. According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect, Ronald Caballero, who was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, was suspected of manufacturing the switches on a 3D printer.

In September, William Jeffrey, a Houston police officer with 31 years on the force, was killed when a suspect on whom he and other police were attempting to serve a warrant fired on the officers with a barrage of automatic weapon fire. The suspect, Deon Ledet was killed when officers returned fire.

In 2020, according to the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 33 handguns modified with Glock switches were seized. In 2021, that number rose to 145.

Federal authorities in Arkansas say the influx of conversion devices and converted weapons hasn't reached anywhere near the level of Houston, or other larger metropolitan areas, but since 2020 such devices have been on the rise.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon, who serves as chief of the criminal division in the Eastern District of Arkansas, is responsible for determining what cases the office will take to prosecute federally. He said although the numbers seen thus far are small, his office is taking the problem seriously.

The first Glock switches to arrive, Gordon said, came from China and authorities were able to track the packages to their destinations. Those switches, he said, usually wound up in the hands of hobbyists and firearms enthusiasts and did not pose an imminent threat to the public.

"What we would do is go knock on the door and say 'hey, we know you just got one or several of these shipped to you and did you know they are illegal?'" Gordon said. "Then, they would just voluntarily give them to us."

But within the past two years, he said, the tide began to turn and with the increasing accessibility of 3D printers, the switches began showing up in increasing numbers and in the hands of violent felons.

"They started popping up on the streets among young people who were using them to commit crimes, to commit violence," Gordon said. "I first became aware of them two or three years ago coming in from China as metal pieces. The proliferation of them on the streets began about two years ago when people started to use 3D printers to produce them."

In 2020, he said, three cases were filed involving machine guns in the eastern district. In 2021, he said, an additional eight cases were filed. Added to that are three more cases filed in the first three months of 2022.

Although the growth in cases is modest, there is evidence to suggest that local law enforcement has only begun to scratch the surface of the problem. During a recent sentencing hearing for Louis Rockefeller, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of transfer of a machine gun, testimony in that hearing suggested that police are running across fully automatic weapons with increasing frequency.

During his testimony in the hearing, North Little Rock homicide detective Michael Gibbons -- who also serves as an ATF task force officer attached to the local field office -- said that Rockefeller came to his attention after a local drug dealer who was arrested during a drug interdiction operation was found to have a converted Glock pistol. An investigation traced the switch back to Rockefeller.

During his testimony, Gibbons said in the past year, police have been seeing an increasing number of guns on the street converted to automatic fire, which he said local gang members refer to as "spray guns," for which they have a strong preference.

"Unfortunately, they've become the new norm," Gibbons said. "When you shoot someone, you have to aim, but when you're spraying bullets around to send a message you just pull that trigger once to send that message." During his testimony he said that a number of recent homicides in the area have involved spray guns to the point "it's replacing the normal point-and-shoot gun."

What makes the Glock switch particularly dangerous is its lack of any basic controls. According to Clayton Merrill, resident agent in charge of Little Rock's ATF field office, the way the switches his agency has run across function does not allow the trigger to reset until all rounds in the magazine have been fired.

"Once you pull the trigger you can't stop it," he said. "However many bullets are in that pistol are going downrange."

That, combined with the recoil of the weapon, Merrill said, makes the pistol impossible to control and significantly raises the danger of bystanders being caught in the line of fire.

In an effort to stay ahead of the problem, U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said his office has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward such devices.

Since 2017, a heavy emphasis has been placed on reducing the number of felons carrying firearms through rigorous enforcement of federal statutes that prohibit anyone with a felony from possessing a firearm, ammunition or explosive device. Since that time, hundreds of prosecutions have resulted in prison terms for a number of felons.

Ross said his office is selective about what firearm possession cases it takes on but he said he has asked all area law enforcement agencies to forward any cases involving arrests for machine guns or conversion devices to his office for prosecution.

"The issue is the imminent threat they pose to the general public and also to law enforcement," Ross said. "Anyone who utilizes one of these weapons can do significant harm in the 2.6 seconds it takes to fire 30 rounds from the magazine."

Ross said that such weapons have no place on the streets.

"Machine guns are devices of warfare and as they become more prevalent on our streets, they are unleashing warfare and that is why we've made the commitment to prosecute every single machine gun, Glock switch, auto-sear case that comes to our office."

Merrill pointed out that civilian ownership of machine guns manufactured prior to 1986 is legal for people who go through the process of registration. Those people, he said, are not in danger of being arrested or having their firearms confiscated.

"There are many legal machine guns out there and they're transferred under the [National Firearms Act]," he said. "If you have the proper tax stamp, you aren't prohibited and you acquired it in legal commerce, what you do with it is up to you as long as it's legal."

Legal uses of machine guns, however, are greatly limited. Although machine guns are legal to own in 37 states they are tightly regulated.

Under federal statutes, illegal possession of a machine gun or device classified as a machine gun can earn the offender up to 10 years in federal prison. Ross said the main reason for prosecuting most felon in possession cases -- and all machine gun possession cases -- is the fact that offenders who get federal time must serve a minimum of 85% of their sentence before they can be considered for release on good behavior.

When coupled with another felony such as a violent crime or drug offense, machine gun possession can result in a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

By vigorously prosecuting machine gun violations in the federal system Ross said he hopes to avoid seeing the numbers of such weapons in Arkansas that other places are experiencing.

"These devices represent a clear and present danger to public safety," Ross said. "That's why we have to make every case we can to prosecute those involved in bringing these weapons to our streets."

