EDITORIAL: Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa (every four years)

The primaries leading up to the 1976 presidential election are known for three things: 1. Mo Udall being much too funny to be president of the United States (after losing another Democratic primary, he said: "The people have spoken. The bastards."); 2. Ronald Reagan getting a head start on 1980 by challenging a sitting president in the primary; and 3. Jimmy Carter making Iowa into a big deal.

Before 1976, Iowa was just Iowa. And there's nothing wrong with that. Who has anything against corn? Or white Christmases? Or people who take their politics seriously? But after a little-known governor of a Southern state (!) made the Iowa caucuses into such a big deal, it became most important for future candidates. For momentum.

In the horse-race news accounts during modern primaries, winners become losers if they don't win enough, and losers become winners if they don't lose as much as expected. Since 1976, Iowa has become the focal point for presidential candidates, and the media, every four years.

But according to a scoop by The Washington Post this month, Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus "is in jeopardy." At least for the national Democratic Party. "No decision has been made," the paper said, "but a leaked draft proposal calls for putting state with primaries and a diverse electorate at the front of the calendar."

According to the draft proposal, all states would have to re-apply for their place in the nominating order, and the party would give preference to states with "diverse" electorates and primary elections, instead of caucuses.

("Diverse," doubtless, in every manner but thought. But that's another editorial or six dozen.)

Whether we agree on why, we could at least agree on what. Every four years, since 1976, the country goes through the same routine: Watch Iowa, then New Hampshire, and see who grabs the early lead.

And every four years, some in the commentariat ask: Who gave Iowa and New Hampshire such important roles in the presidential nomination process? By the time folks in Arkansas get around to holding primaries, many of the best candidates have dropped out.

Why does the rest of the Union put up with giving two states such a predominant and consequential role in choosing the nominees?

Answer: Because the candidates put up with it. They do so because to do otherwise is to offend voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, who tend to punish candidates who don't pay tribute to the wonderful Iowa and New Hampshire winter seasons and this selection process.

Now it seems as though at least one of the major political parties is thinking otherwise. Which would give the other 48 states some relief. Or at least more choices. The Republicans should follow suit.

It's not as if the Founders picked these two particular states to begin the process of nominating candidates. No, this "tradition" of Iowa first, New Hampshire second, only began in the 1970s. The rest of us stood by and watched.

The very idea of choosing a presidential nominee by caucus, and in the middle of an Iowa winter at that, is suspect from the first. It sounds like a fine way to filter out a lot of voters from the final tally: older folks who would just as soon not venture out into that kind of cold, and the working stiffs who can't afford to miss their shift at the plant or store, or folks who don't want to attend a day-long meeting instead of casting a ballot and getting on with the day.

All this attention on Iowa and New Hampshire may fill all the empty airtime available on Fox and CNN, but do these early contests matter when it comes to deciding the fate of the Republic?

Conclusion: Let's change the way we pick presidential nominees. Soonest. And maybe pick candidates who don't have to be pro-ethanol to win the nomination.

For years, we've endorsed what we call the John McCain Plan for the nominating contests. In one of his maverick phases years ago, the late former senator and presidential candidate came up with a splendid idea on ordering the states during the presidential primaries:

Divide the country into quarters: northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest sections. Have four separate Super Tuesdays for each quarter. And rotate which ones go first.

One year, the SEC states would lead the way, and four years later, the PAC-12 territories would get a turn. That way one part of the country would never have a permanent advantage over the others. Which is what is happening in Iowa and New Hampshire these days.

Or would that make too much sense for an American presidential election?