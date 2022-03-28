El Salvador declares state of emergency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- El Salvador's congress granted President Nayib Bukele's request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday amid a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend.

Officials said 14 people were killed Friday and 62 people died Saturday. By comparison, there were 79 homicides in the entire month of February.

Bukele announced the request Saturday in his social media accounts, and congress approved it early Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as thirty days, but could be extended.

The homicides appeared linked to the country's street gangs, who effectively control many neighborhoods in the the capital. The National Police reported they have captured five leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, who they claimed ordered the weekend killings.

Bukele taunted those who opposed the measure, saying: "Is the opposition coming out to defend the gang members?"

The U.S government alleges Bukele's government bought the gangs' support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cellphones.

The president responded sarcastically via Twitter to the accusations. "Cell phones and prostitutes in the prisons? Money to the gangs? When did that happen? Didn't they even check the date? How can they put out a such an obvious lie without anyone questioning them?"

Bukele denied the accusation when it was reported in August 2020 by the local news site El Faro.

In 2020, Bukele's administration "provided financial incentives to Salvadoran gangs MS-13 and 18th Street Gang [Barrio 18] to ensure that incidents of gang violence and the number of confirmed homicides remained low," the U.S. Treasury Department statement said. "Over the course of these negotiations with Luna and Marroquin, gang leadership also agreed to provide political support to the Nuevas Ideas political party in upcoming elections."

Bukele's party has a majority in El Salvador's congress.

The revelations raised tensions between Bukele and the Biden administration. After the new congress removed the attorney general and the justices of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court in May, the U.S. government expressed concern over the direction of the country.

The U.S. Agency for International Development announced it would shift aid from government agencies in El Salvador to non-governmental organizations.