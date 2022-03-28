• Frederick Woods, a 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and the driver for a $5 million ransom in Chowchilla, Calif. in 1976, was recommended for parole with the support of two victims.

• Timothy Edmunds, former secretary-treasurer of a suburban Detroit branch of the United Auto Workers, pleaded guilty to embezzling $2.2 million in union funds which he used to gamble, buy guns and cars and make child support payments, authorities said.

• Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Oscar-nominated composer and creator of the "Hamilton" musical, backed away from attending the Academy Awards "out of caution" after his wife tested positive for covid-19.

• Jose Perez, 30, of Oxnard, Calif., was charged with wildlife trafficking, smuggling goods into the United States and conspiracy after federal prosecutors say he illegally imported more than $1,700 worth of reptiles from Mexico, hiding some in his pants, between January 2016 and last month.

• Sandra Thompson, director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, said a Cold War-era missile and carrier, which sat outside the old Athens High School for decades and was recently donated to the facility, "allows visitors to see what came before the technology we have today."

• Joseph Manuel, who has served as mayor of Oberlin, La., for seven years, cited health reasons for his resignation set for the end of the month and said, "I am going to miss it. It's just time for me to get out."

• Ahren Posthumus, chief executive of Momint, announced that $130,000 raised by auctioning off a nonfungible token created from the original warrant of Nelson Mandela's 1962 arrest for conspiracy will go toward the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site in South Africa.

• Lon Enwright, a middle school special education teacher and basketball coach, was awarded $8 million in damages by a Las Vegas jury because he lost his sense of taste and "enjoyment of life" when he was served cleaning solvents instead of a beer sample in December 2018 at Barley's Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson, Nev.

• Howard Hubbard, former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, N.Y., acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual misconduct against children by priests to avoid scandal and protect the capital district's reputation, according to a deposition transcript.