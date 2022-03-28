Irby honors 3 women for historical impact

Wabbaseka native and author Jason Irby recognizd three notable women during Women's History Month.

Irby, author of the book series "Inspire the Intuitive Woman" and "Love Within Life," saluted Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, UPS regional president Trayce Parker, and the late state flag designer Willie K. Hocker, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

SHIRLEY WASHINGTON -- Pine Bluff mayor.

"For the past four years, I have likened Mayor Shirley Washington of Pine Bluff to Ms. Willie K. Hocker. Both Hocker and Washington grew up near Dudley Lake in Jefferson County, Ark. Both Hocker and Washington taught and lived in Wabbaseka. Both Hocker and Washington taught and are pioneers of leadership in Pine Bluff. Both Hocker and Washington have lived legendary inspiring lives and their legacies will be read by generations. Shirley Washington became the first Black American female mayor of Pine Bluff. I admire Shirley Washington for her accomplishments and awards. I aspire Mayor Washington to remain hopeful as she travels the course set before her," Irby said.

TRACYE PARKER -- UPS East Region president.

"Once again, congratulations to UPS executive Trayce Parker for her achievements and awards. I remember Trayce when she was in the transition between starting in a clerical department followed by becoming a delivery service provider to now sitting as a top executive within UPS. I tease when I state that Trayce is so high on the company's corporate ladder that one can get a nosebleed looking upwards. Trayce has become the first Black American female to achieve East Region President for UPS which is also higher than any Arkansan has achieved. Trayce Parker, I salute you," Irby said.

WILLIE K. HOCKER -- Arkansas Flag designer.

"I remember (the late) Ms. Willie K. Hocker. Ms. Hocker created the first two designs of the Arkansas Flag (1912 and 1913) to be presented as Colors to fly aboard the USS Arkansas battle ship. She became the second woman to ever create a flag that was legislatively approved. When the flag she designed was altered in 1923, she requested that the flag retain its design balance. In 1924, while the addition of the new star remained, her design prevailed. Educator, author, designer, and community activist are among her portfolio highlights. I respectfully remember Ms. Willie K Hocker," Irby said.