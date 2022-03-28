Join cleanup

Over the past two years, it was inspiring to see so many Arkansans doing what it takes to keep their neighbors safe while finding innovative ways to help local businesses and their employees stay afloat. As we head into 2022's tourist season, it's just as inspiring to see Arkansans continue to look for opportunities to give back.

If you're one of those who'd like to do more to help your community, our state, local businesses and the Arkansans they employ, I'd like to offer a suggestion. Volunteer today for the Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, and help protect one of the state's most precious assets: our natural world.

The lack of statewide litter prevention and recycling efforts are a threat to our state's economy and ecosystem, but practicing these habits isn't just good for the environment and our communities. Littering is also illegal; violators can receive anywhere between $100 to $1,000 fines while damaging the natural resources that make Arkansas a great state to reside and visit. That's why I'm so proud to help lead Keep Arkansas Beautiful and our state's efforts in the Great American Cleanup.

The nation's largest annual community-improvement event, the Great American Cleanup runs every spring from March 1 to May 31, with a goal of keeping our roadways, rivers, parks and public lands beautiful and litter-free.

During the 2021 event, more than 8,400 Arkansans worked 50,000 combined hours picking up litter across the state, cleaning 742 miles of roadways, 139 miles of waterways, and 226 acres of parks and public areas. Together, these volunteers collected 121 tons of litter!

How will preventing and picking up litter help your fellow Arkansans and our economy?

What many don't realize is that, after agriculture, tourism is our state's second-largest industry. Arkansas attracts tens of millions of visitors every year with the promise of friendly people, beautiful views and an unspoiled environment. Keeping our land and waterways litter-free helps keep them coming back year after year.

Even though tourist visits to our state dropped 37.3 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 and tourist spending fell 25 percent, our unique position as the region's premiere destination for outdoor activities like hiking, biking and kayaking meant tourism still generated $6 billion for our economy in 2020, contributing $363.7 million to state tax coffers and employing 51,000 Arkansas residents at a time when jobs and revenue were desperately needed.

While the 2021 Great American Cleanup effort in Arkansas was worth over $1.3 million to the state solely in terms of labor, it was priceless in terms of helping our tourism industry and those it employs come back strong.

All signs point to a dramatic rebound for Arkansas tourism in 2022 as Americans ramp up their leisure travel. While statistics on 2021 tourism spending in the state are still being tabulated, we do know that revenue collected through the statewide 2 percent tourism tax was up a whopping 51 percent last year, bringing in a record $20.5 million. Compare that to the $17.6 million collected by the tourism tax in 2019, pre-pandemic, and you'll see why there's plenty of cause for optimism. But only if we all do our part to prevent litter, promote recycling and keep our communities beautiful.

The Great American Cleanup is in full swing right now, and you can get involved. Visit our website at KeepArkansasBeautiful.com to learn how you can help, or text "Volunteer" to 484848 to receive messages about volunteer opportunities.

Jeremy Sparks is the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) vice-chairman. KAB is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and is a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc. KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. Learn more at KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.