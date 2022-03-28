Sections
Little Rock mayor set to deliver State of the City address tonight

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 2:32 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks during an event marking the one-year anniversary of Little Rock’s covid-19 emergency declaration in this March 12, 2021, file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to deliver his fourth State of the City address at 6 p.m. Monday to an audience at Southwest High School.

The speech comes approximately eight months before the mayoral election in November, when the 38-year-old Scott will face voters as he seeks a second term. 

His previous State of the City speech was delivered virtually last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Topics Scott might address Monday include public safety, the city's response to the pandemic, efforts surrounding community schools and economic development.

In a recent city news release publicizing his speech — the event has been dubbed "Growing Forward" — Scott said Little Rock has overcome and thrived despite "historic challenges" over the past two years. 

"Now is the time to be thinking ahead and planning for the next challenges," he said in a statement. "Now is the time not just to be growing, but growing forward, considering carefully how we can shape our City to be a place where opportunity abounds for all residents to live, work and enjoy everything Little Rock has to offer.”

