Little Rock police: 3 people shot Monday, roads closed during investigation

by Teresa Moss | Today at 6:05 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Three people were shot Monday afternoon near the 3300 block of Jones Street, about a mile south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, the Little Rock Police Department tweeted at about 5 p.m.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital, the tweet states. One person is in critical condition and two others are stable.

“As the incident is investigated, we will provide more updates as information becomes available,” the tweet said.

Some local roads around the shooting were still shut down for the investigation at about 6:20 p.m., police spokesman Mark Edwards said. He said a nearby ramp to Interstate 440 remained open.

The shooting follows an already violent weekend in the city which left two dead and at least three injured from shootings.

As of Sunday, 15 people have been killed by homicide in the city this year.

