MASTER CLASS: Here’s how shin splints happen and how to avoid them





Living an active life will result in little injuries from time to time. Smashed toes, pinched fingers and strained muscles are all part of the deal.

I can't even remember all the injuries I have experienced, but I know there have been many over the years. This week, I will discuss one of the most common injuries to look out for and offer some advice to lower your risk for sustaining it.

When sedentary people begin an exercise program, they are at high risk for overuse injuries. Medial tibial stress syndrome (commonly called shin splints) is incredibly common among new exercisers. Here's why.

The tibialis anterior is a long muscle that travels up the front of your lower leg, right along your tibia (shin). Its primary role is to dorsiflex the foot (lift the toes), and you can actually feel this muscle activate if you touch your shin while lifting your toes. But this muscle is also a very active participant in cushioning each step you take. It flexes to reduce the amount of ground force pressure sustained by the foot, ankle and lower leg.

The harder the impact, the more this muscle flexes in reaction to the ground force.

The perfect storm for a case of shin splints occurs when a new exerciser begins a long-distance running program in poor footwear on a hard surface (like concrete) with uneven terrain.

The repeated toe lifting required for each step makes the tibialis anterior flex, but that's not the biggest problem. The ground reaction force is exacerbated by the poor footwear and the hard surface, so the muscle must work overtime to cushion the impact when each foot returns to earth.

And because the individual is a new exerciser, the tibialis anterior is not well developed, and therefore underequipped to handle the repeated new stressor.

Boom, shin splint pain begins.

To avoid this painful sideliner, first, pay attention to footwear. Buying $200 running shoes isn't a requirement, but proper arch support and cushioning will reduce the ground reaction force of each step.

Also, new exercisers should always walk before they run. I usually recommend two weeks of walking before we sprinkle in some jogging intervals. After a month or two, short running bouts are more appropriate.

Distances should be limited as well, especially during the first three months of a program. The tibialis anterior needs time to develop and grow stronger before it can safely endure the stress of a 5-mile run.

If, for any reason, pain does start to develop in the shins, apply the R.I.C.E. method (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation) to the affected area immediately after activity. Keep the ice on for 20 minutes, then allow the skin to return to normal temperature.

This week's exercise doesn't necessarily address shin splints, but resistance training is a heck of a way to stay in shape if they develop and you need to lay off walking and running.

The Resistance Band Seated Curl requires zero lower body engagement, and it's a versatile way to challenge the biceps on the road, at home or in the gym.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/328master/]





1. Select a medium resistance band and sit on the floor with your legs outstretched in front of you and your feet against a wall.

2. Center the stretch band under the soles of your feet, grasp each end of the band with your hands and spread your feet to adjust the resistance.

3. Extend both arms in front of you and raise the elbows to chest level.

4. From here, simply perform a biceps curl with both arms at the same time.

5. Moving slowly, perform 12 repetitions for two sets, making sure the resistance band can't slip.

This exercise reminds me of another painful (albeit hilarious) gym-related injury.

Stretch bands can easily slip out from their anchor point if the exerciser doesn't use care in securing them. In this case, the stretch band could slip over the toes and snap the exerciser across the chest, or worse, the face. So please use caution and do not allow the toes to come off the wall during the exercise. Otherwise, it might be tough explaining that joker-style welt running from ear to ear.

Have fun!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com











