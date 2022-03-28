• Samuel L. Jackson, known for performances in films ranging from "Pulp Fiction" -- for which he received a supporting-actor Oscar nomination -- to "Snakes on a Plane," received recognition Friday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards. He was presented with an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement by Denzel Washington. The award is the 73-year-old actor's first Oscar. Jackson's award was handed out in an untelevised ceremony that also honored Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover, who was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Recipients each receive a statuette and are announced in advance. Over a career spanning a half century, Jackson has appeared in more than 150 films. Most recently, he starred in the miniseries "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" on Apple TV Plus. His movies, in total, have generated $27 billion at the box office. In an emotional acceptance speech, Jackson looked back on his career, noting his early, nameless roles, including what he described as "Gang Member No. 2" and "Black Guy." He thanked his wife of 42 years, Latanya Richardson Jackson; director Quentin Tarantino, "every person who has ever bought a ticket to any movie I was in" and his wigmaker. "When I got this call last year, it was unexpected," he said, "but I guarantee you, this thing is going to be cherished."

• The star-studded salute to the late Bob Saget that took place in January at West Hollywood's is reportedly being turned into a Netflix comedy special. Comedians including Jeff Ross, Jim Carrey and Chris Rock, plus Saget's friends John Stamos and John Mayer, gathered after the "Full House" veteran's "fancy funeral" to send him off with jokes, musical performances and a roast. Mike Binder produced and filmed the show and, in a recent appearance on "Dystopia Tonight! With John Poveromo," said he packaged and sold it to the streaming giant. The writer-producer also said the special will begin streaming in the first week of June. But representatives for Netflix and Binder did not immediately respond Friday to the Los Angeles Times' requests for confirmation or comment. The deal hasn't officially closed yet, according to a person familiar with it who wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly. The person noted that it takes time to wrangle approval from so many big-name performers. Saget, 65, was found dead in January at an Orlando, Fla., hotel after performing on his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour."