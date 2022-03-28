OPINION | A WORD: How many clues do you need to get this 4-letter word?

Judging by your emails, you like this word-guessing game. You really like it. So, let's have another go.
You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.
Today's noun and/or verb has four letters. The second letter is not a consonant.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ To hold up.
◼️ One who sells securities or commodities in expectation of falling prices.
◼️ A surly person.
◼️ Something difficult to deal with.
◼️ To endure a burden or an emotionally taxing experience.
◼️ To give birth to.
◼️ A plantigrade quadruped with a rudimentary tail.
◼️ A member of the Ursidae.
◼️ An Arkansas symbol from the past.
I'll print the answer April 4, but feel free to email if you can't wait to know.
So many readers emailed me, I almost feel I don't need to print the March 28 answer. But, oh, OK, I will. The word was "scope."
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com