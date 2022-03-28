OPINION | A WORD: How many clues do you need to get this 4-letter word?





Judging by your emails, you like this word-guessing game. You really like it. So, let's have another go.

You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.

Today's noun and/or verb has four letters. The second letter is not a consonant.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ To hold up.

◼️ One who sells securities or commodities in expectation of falling prices.

◼️ A surly person.

◼️ Something difficult to deal with.

◼️ To endure a burden or an emotionally taxing experience.

◼️ To give birth to.

◼️ A plantigrade quadruped with a rudimentary tail.

◼️ A member of the Ursidae.

◼️ An Arkansas symbol from the past.

I'll print the answer April 4, but feel free to email if you can't wait to know.

So many readers emailed me, I almost feel I don't need to print the March 28 answer. But, oh, OK, I will. The word was "scope."

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



