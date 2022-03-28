OPINION | OLD NEWS: Stranger’s ‘dog will’ startles fundraisers trying to build Arkansas Children’s Hospital in 1922





Before the benevolent Arkansas Children's Hospital we know today, there was an orphanage at Little Rock. It was called the Arkansas Children's Home, and it existed to place parentless children in private homes. This was more than 100 years ago.

Support for the orphanage extended statewide. One of its most important networks was the Children's Home Finding Society, whose name was literally what it did. But these volunteers could not find homes for the youngsters they called "crippled orphans."

In 1919, the orphanage board of directors — the Arkansas Children's Home Society — decided to build a hospital that could fix up those kids.

Board member Hugo Heiman told the Nov. 11 Arkansas Gazette that "the society finds that many of the children who come to it for placement must be rejected because they are defective or cripples or are in some way so physically handicapped that desirable people do not want them. It has become necessary to think about adequate facilities to treat these children and to make them well or to give them straight limbs and healthy bodies so that they will be wanted in well-to-do private homes."

Such attitudes and language were politically correct in 1919. Non-neuro-normal people had no voice in American society, and there was no ADA to make navigating the world possible for everyone. If you and I were alive in 1919 and we cared about children, it's likely we also would have thought such thoughts and in such terms. That doesn't make them right; but those who condemn the dead for being imperfect condemn themselves to be condemned by future judgy generations.

So, fundraising for a hospital to rectify the children's "defects" began in earnest that November with $300,000 as the goal. Writing about fundraising is tedious. Just know that from that November to the groundbreaking — on Thanksgiving Day 1923 — among the most important contributors were thoughtful people who wrote bequests into their wills and then, helpfully, died.

Here and there in the newspaper archives are reports that relatives who were passed over by the good dead person in favor of helping to create a children's hospital had decided to contest the will. The very least tedious of such cases unfolded in March 100 years ago.

FOR THE DOGS

March 14, 1922, out of the blue, the Gazette reported that a lady of Chicago named Mrs. Margaret "Sadie" Howard had left her $50,000 estate to the Arkansas Children's Home Society.

A Chicago lawyer, Harry Leemon, sent a telegram to Dr. O.P. Christian, superintendent of the children's home at 3210 W. 12th St. Leemon mentioned mortgages that might reduce the estate. Christian was on his way to claim the legacy.

Dr. Christian said that he had never heard of Mrs. Howard and could locate no one in Little Rock who knew her.

That afternoon's Arkansas Democrat reported the backstory.

About four years before, the wealthy and childless Sadie Howard was aboard a Missouri Pacific passenger train that passed through Arkansas on its way to Louisiana, where she intended to visit her brother at St. Charles. Also on board was Mrs. Ura Joy Spring of Little Rock.

Spring was a field agent for the Arkansas Children's Home Society. She was headed to Eudora, where one E.S. Hilliard was expected to make a substantial bequest to the children's home (which he did, $50,000).

The engine broke down, and while all the passengers sat outside next to the railway right of way, Spring and Howard struck up a conversation. They bonded over shared concern for "the unfortunates of the world, especially the orphaned children," the paper reported.

After the train got back on line they went their separate ways. But Howard wrote to Spring, inviting her to visit Chicago. Their friendship deepened through letters. When Spring's father died in Denver, she detoured to Chicago on her way home.

Howard begged her to stay.

"I've plenty of money and we can do just as we please," Mrs. Howard told Mrs. Spring.

"But I cannot give up my work," Mrs. Spring replied. "Your money could do far greater good if you left it to a charitable institution, instead of spending it on me."

Howard never visited Little Rock, Spring said.

The Democrat reported that the estate included an apartment house on Cheltenham Place in Chicago. And while the will left the Children's Home Society proceeds of the estate, it was encumbered by mortgages -- and dogs. The apartment house was to be held in trust for the benefit of Howard's four dogs through their natural lifetime. She set aside $16,000 for the care of a mother dog, two puppies and an unrelated other dog that lived under a barrel in the apartment house backyard.

That other dog had disappeared.

So had the original copy of the will.

Leemon, its intended executor, said he believed that Howard's brother-in-law, Frank Leighton, had taken that original copy. The "dog will" left Howard's sister, Tillie Leighton, only $500.

Leemon expected that the Leightons were prepared to "go to war" as soon as Howard was in the ground.

Howard also had named a small boy as a beneficiary and set aside $3,000 for him. He had lived with her. But several weeks before she died, she had a fainting spell and the boy left her. She scratched him out of the will.

[Photo gallery not showing? Click here: arkansasonline.com/328dogs]

The Chicago Tribune reported that "Lady" and her two puppies were headed to Little Rock to live at the Arkansas Children's Home, but that was just "newspaper talk," according to Mrs. Christian. The doctor returned to Little Rock somewhat discouraged.

While the litigation unfolded, Chicago probate judge Harry Horner appointed an administrator for the dogs. They lived in Chicago with one Carrie Bashaw, who petitioned for $75 a month, which Horner granted.

An entertaining aspect of the case is how many different names reporters gave these dogs as the story moved through wire services. They were Lady, Trixie, Friskie, Minerva, Arthur, Laddie ... and they were variously mongrels, Mexican hairless dogs, collies and part-Pekingese.

The court fight dragged into January 1923, when another of the dogs was reported to have been struck by a taxi.

The next week, the Chicago Tribune reported a compromise in the case. Howard's sister and the Arkansas Children's Home Society would share proceeds of the estate.

On Feb. 11, 1923, the Gazette reported Horner's decision: The children's home would receive $30,000; the dogs would lose their $16,000 but be supported for life by the Leightons and the children's home. Tillie Leighton would take half the estate, and her brother in Louisiana would get $10,000.

I am not sure the litigation stopped there. The Gazette report said the siblings planned to take the case to Circuit Court. Did Arkansas Children's Home eventually receive the money Howard intended for it? Were the dogs well cared for?

All I know is what I read in the newspapers. I hope Friend Historian has better information and can tell us how the story actually ends.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com





















Gallery: The hospital and the ‘dog will’







