OPINION | READ TO ME: Ballet princess cleverly eases envy of little sister too clumsy for crown





"Ready for the Spotlight!" by Jamie Kim (Candlewick Press, Jan. 25), ages 4-8, 40 pages, $17.99.

Where there are siblings, there will be rivalry. This is known. But rivalry could come and go. All that backbiting could be forgotten and replaced by play, if only older siblings recognized the flattery inherent in a younger kid's seething.

A little open conflict — in which jealousy pops off instead of hiding behind a saccharine smile — could give the older sibling an opportunity to experience the magical power of empathy.

This is the scenario in Jaime Kim's new picture book about ballet-dancing sisters, which publicity materials explain is a bit autobiographical.

Our little-sister heroine is a broom-haired moppet who takes lessons with her older sister. Little sister's eager, and dancing fills her with joy. She's too excited to really work on being graceful; but in the free-form dancing times between drills, her exuberant style impresses everyone.

A recital is coming. The teacher is kind, but she awards starring roles to big children who have mastered the moves. The older sister will be a princess. The little sister will be outraged.

Instead of worsening the scene by whining to adults, this big sister waits. That evening, she knocks on her little sister's door to request a favor. Would the little sister teach her some of her freestyle dance moves?

When the little sister, predictably, accuses her of stealing the princess crown, the big sister says, "You don't need a crown to be a good dancer." She explains the importance of backup-dancing bumblebees in the ballet story, adding that she was a bumblebee when she started dance class. To prove it, she demonstrates her bumblebee moves.

Little sister tries to show off her bumblebee stuff, too. And then, the dove of peace descends. They are practicing bumblebee and freestyle together, every night until the recital.

Win-win. And we totally believe it could happen — except for one element of the story: All of this getting along takes place without any parents anywhere nearby.

Add a parent to siblings, and conflict will occur. This is known.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.



