100 years ago

March 28, 1922

• Belief that the fire, which destroyed the Westbrook Hotel at Dierks Wednesday, and cost two men their lives, was of incendiary origin, is expressed in a letter received by the Gazette yesterday from T. F. Westbrook, owner of the two-story frame building. The building was rented by Mrs. Sadia Clingan, he says in his letter, and John Young, who first was reported to be the proprietor, was rooming at the place. Westbrook received a letter, alleged to be from the Ku Klux Klan, at Dierks, ordering him to put Mrs. Clingan and Mr. Young out of the building, he says...He received the letter March 13, he wrote, and at midnight, March 21, the building burned. Westbrook says that oil was poured over the rear portion of the building and ignited.

50 years ago

March 28, 1972

TUCKER PRISON FARM -- Three inmates escaped Saturday night from Tucker Prison Farm but were captured early Monday, a prison spokesman said. They were identified as Robert Ray Hill, 18, serving 12 years from Washington County for robbery and grand larceny; Murray T. Gurganus, 18, serving three years from Fulton County for burglary; and Donnie Bradberry, 17, serving three years from Jefferson County for burglary and grand larceny. The spokesperson said the three fled from the prison chapel. Gurganus was caught on railroad tracks just south of England. Hill and Bradberry were captured on a gravel road just north of England, the spokesman said.

25 years ago

March 28, 1997

• Like confetti at a ticker-tape parade, thousands of canceled checks floated on the Thursday morning breeze at Chester Street and LaHarpe Boulevard in downtown Little Rock. A stooped, orange-clad Public Works Department employee looked up at a trash-bag-toting cohort. "Whoo! Here's one for $1,800!" she said as she stuffed the canceled check in a trash bag. A half-dozen city employees spent more than two hours collecting thousands of canceled Little Rock School District checks that blew out of a trash bin carried by a Waste Management of Arkansas truck headed for a recycling center. The plastic lid on the trash bin wasn't secured and blew open, releasing a cloud of green and brown slips of paper. City employees scooped up the aged checks while police tried to stop passers-by from claiming souvenirs.

10 years ago

March 28, 2012

• Eight former employees of Child Development Inc., a former nonprofit organization based in Russellville that administered Head Start programs in 13 Arkansas counties, are suing it and its Colorado-based successor corporation, alleging they were victims of federal labor law violations and deserve compensation...The lawsuit contends that not only did the company fail to pay employees or reimburse them for expenses incurred between Jan. 9 through Feb. 10, but it kept part of their compensation that was to go into their retirement accounts and be used for their insurance premiums.