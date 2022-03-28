PB police find man dead outside house

A man was found shot to death on West 26th Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers went to 720 W. 26th Ave. about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man outside the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding his name until his next of kin can be notified.

Police do not have a suspect and are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via social media on the department's Facebook page.

The man's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is be the seventh homicide for Pine Bluff in 2022.