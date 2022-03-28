Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PB police find man dead outside house

by Byron Tate | Today at 3:34 a.m.
Pine Bluff police reported finding a man shot to death outside of this house on West 26th Avenue. The house has numerous broken out windows and debris in the carport and appears to be unoccupied. What's left of some crime tape is attached to a stop sign pole. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

A man was found shot to death on West 26th Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers went to 720 W. 26th Ave. about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man outside the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding his name until his next of kin can be notified.

Police do not have a suspect and are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via social media on the department's Facebook page.

The man's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is be the seventh homicide for Pine Bluff in 2022.

Print Headline: PB police find man dead outside house

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT