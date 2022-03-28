Produce safety workshop set in April

For produce growers, keeping their farms free of microbial contamination and reducing foodborne illness outbreaks is key to the success of their crop and business. To support these efforts, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a remote produce safety training workshop for fruit and vegetable growers.

The training will take place over Zoom from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 13-14. The sessions will provide producers with information on best practices, risk management and regulatory requirements, according to a news release.

Participants can register at uaex.uada.edu/producesafety. Participants must attend both days of the training, and will need internet access, Zoom video conferencing software and a web camera and microphone.

The cost is $20 for Arkansas residents and $100 for non-Arkansas residents. Space is available for 20 participants. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 6 to allow time for training materials to arrive via mail.

Rip Weaver, program technician for local, regional and safe foods for the Division of Agriculture, said participant attendance and engagement will be monitored at the training. He also said participants are only eligible for a PSA/AFDO Certificate of Course completion if they are present for all modules of the course and have the training manual in-hand during the course.

"The Arkansas Produce Safety team is excited to offer one more remote produce safety grower training for Arkansas produce growers in 2022," Weaver said. "While we plan to return to in-person trainings around the state later this year, we want to be sure that our trainings continue to be accessible to all Arkansans. We hope that by offering both virtual and face-to-face trainings going forward, we can provide this needed education in formats that work for everyone. We truly appreciate the flexibility of our state's farmers over the past two years and look forward to seeing them again."

Covered topics will include worker health, hygiene and training, soil amendments, postharvest handling and sanitation and developing a farm food safety plan.

The training, developed by the Produce Safety Alliance and presented by the Cooperative Extension Service's Arkansas Produce Safety Team, teaches growers about regulatory requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule. FSMA is the first federally regulated standard for growing, harvesting, packing and holding fresh produce, according to the release.

Details: Rip Weaver, rweaver@uada.edu or (501) 671-2388.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.