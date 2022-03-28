Random thoughts on scene

Some (mostly) unrelated musings about (mostly) unrelated topics:

• The biggest obstacle to a return to post-pandemic normalcy won't be future virus mutations but the reluctance of progressives to give up their stringent mitigation restrictions, including mask mandates and mask-wearing.

Just a couple of weeks after 75,000-plus mask-less fans were able to cram into an enclosed football stadium in Los Angeles to watch the Super Bowl, I attended a conference in St. Louis where proof of vaccination was required of all participants even though more than 95 percent were college students at extremely low risk from the virus from the beginning. Masking was required in all areas at all times, even if you were sitting by yourself at a table in an empty conference room.

As with so much of our tail-end pandemic restrictions, it made no sense.

But then sense (and science) really aren't part of it any longer anyway--as Kevin Williamson recently noted, mask wearing at this point "may not do much of anything to stop the spread of the virus, but it says something--in some contexts, a great deal--about what kind of person you are. ... And that is what is making unmasking--and a more general return to normal--so difficult for so many of our progressive friends: It has become a cultural and social issue, and a quasi-religious one at that. ... The mask scolds at your local grocery store cannot give up ritual face-covering for the same reason the Judean People's Front and the People's Front of Judea cannot give up their mutual rivalry: Without it, they will not know themselves."

• It is revealing that those who talk most about "systemic racism" in American society never talk about the Black illegitimacy rate that at last glance was over 70 percent. Is this because they think so many fatherless homes have no impact on Black-white disparities in income, crime rates, and educational achievement, or because illegitimacy and its consequences don't fit neatly into the racism narrative?

• The best way to discourage skepticism about the integrity of election outcomes is to go "old school" when it comes to voting procedures--no early voting (in-person votes cast only on Election Day), absentee ballots only upon request and with cause, no ballot harvesting or drop boxes, and reasonably easy-to-comply-with voter identification.

Throw in expanded polling-place hours and make Election Day a national holiday to facilitate the casting of ballots and you've gone a long way toward restoring faith in American elections (and thus democracy).

• The destruction of women's sports is inevitable unless we develop rational rules regulating the participation of biological males in them (such as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas).

The rule should be simple: If there are significant differences between male and female performance in a given sport, then only biological women should be allowed to compete against biological women in that sport.

It is also suggestive that the transgender-sports controversy only arises (because the obvious competitive advantage only accrues) when biological men are allowed to compete in women's sports, never when biological women seek to compete in men's.

Because the latter never happens, does it?

In a sane world we would prioritize fairness for women athletes over inclusion of men pretending to be women.

• Those who depict America as a land of incorrigible racism and white supremacy never explain why so many people of different races and ethnicities struggle so hard to get here, and end up staying despite all the racism and oppression they allegedly experience.

Could it possibly be that they see our country as one of the least, rather than most, racist places on Earth? And much less racist than the places they come from?

• That anyone who regularly reads, for instance, the book-review sections of The New York Times or Washington Post, can't help but notice that these days most of the books reviewed have to be "woke" in some way, in the sense of expressing leftist/identity politics themes or filling in some kind of approved leftist narrative on a topic or event. There appears to be an obligation to not just review such tedious stuff but also give positive reviews even if unwarranted, presumably out of cancel-culture pressure.

Writing a harsh review of a book by a Black author (unless they're a Black conservative) or someone who is part of the LGBTQZDB movement (the acronym becomes harder to follow as it gets longer and longer) thus carries a certain risk, or is likely perceived that way, which produces the same results.

One suspects that the broader politicization of our culture will eventually reach a point, if it hasn't already, where publishers will only agree to publish work with the right (meaning left) politics, and critics will only write paint-by-number reviews with all of the perfunctory accolades, however undeserved.

And those of us with a genuine interest in books will simply stop reading most of what is published and most literary criticism, the culture essentially canceling itself and becoming about as relevant as Soviet art during the era of "socialist realism."

Ideology kills everything it touches.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.