Razorbacks move to No. 2 in baseball coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved to No. 2 in this week’s USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll following a series win at Missouri.

The Razorbacks (18-4, 5-1 SEC) are ranked behind Tennessee, which overtook the top spot with a series sweep at then-No. 2 Ole Miss. Arkansas was ranked fourth and Tennessee was ranked fifth last week.

The Volunteers received 30 of 31 first-place votes in this week’s poll. Third-ranked Virginia received the other first-place vote.

Arkansas received four first-place votes last week — one of five teams to receive multiple first-place votes as voters were torn on the best team.

Tennessee (23-1, 6-0) made an emphatic case for the top spot over the weekend by outscoring Ole Miss by a combined score of 26-7. The Volunteers, coached by former Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello, will get an early test to their new ranking this week with a trip to Vanderbilt, which was last week’s No. 1 before a series loss at South Carolina.

The Commodores are ranked fifth this week. Other ranked SEC teams this week are: Ole Miss (10), LSU (12), Florida (13) and Georgia (17).

The SEC and ACC are tied with seven teams apiece in the poll.

Arkansas is scheduled to play five times at home this week, including twice against Arkansas-Little Rock beginning Tuesday. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play reigning national champion Mississippi State three times this weekend.

The Bulldogs (15-10, 3-3) did not receive any votes in this week’s poll following a 2-1 weekend against Alabama. Mississippi State was ranked two weeks ago before a series loss to Georgia and was receiving votes last week.

Stanford fell out of this week’s poll after climbing to No. 3 following a win over Arkansas on a neutral field in Round Rock, Texas, on Feb. 27. The Cardinal (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12) were ranked No. 24 last week and swept Washington State over the weekend.

Arkansas has been ranked in 67 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 22 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 28

1. Tennessee (23-1)

2. Arkansas (18-4)

3. Virginia (22-2)

4. Oregon State (17-5)

5. Vanderbilt (19-4)

6. Texas Tech (20-5)

7. Florida State (16-7)

8. Texas (19-7)

9. Oklahoma State (18-6)

10. Ole Miss (16-7)

11. TCU (18-5)

12. LSU (17-7)

13. Florida (17-7)

14. Louisville (19-5)

15. Arizona (17-7)

16. Notre Dame (12-5)

17. Georgia (18-6)

18. North Carolina (18-6)

19. Miami (17-6)

20. Texas State (20-5)

21. Georgia Tech (16-9)

22. Oregon (16-7)

T23. Maryland (18-5)

T23. Gonzaga (16-6)

25. Dallas Baptist (15-8)

Dropped Out: Liberty (17), Clemson (23) and Stanford (24)