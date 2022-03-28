Refugees’ crises collide in Britain

LONDON -- Britain evacuated about 16,000 people from Afghanistan last year, most of them during the chaotic final days of August as the Taliban suddenly seized control of the country. Most of them have been living temporarily in hotels across Britain ever since, a situation that British lawmakers have said is increasingly untenable.

In February, the government said that just 4,000 Afghans brought to Britain during the evacuation had been moved into homes -- leaving 12,000 still housed temporarily in hotels.

With a new and even larger refugee crisis exploding much closer to home now, officials are talking about taking in tens of thousands more refugees from the war in Ukraine. But the experience of Afghans has raised questions about whether the country can cope with much larger numbers when it has still not managed to settle thousands of Afghans many months after they arrived.

The government has offered a number of reasons for the inability to find permanent homes for the Afghan evacuees, key among them a shortage of affordable housing across the country. But critics of the government say the situation is also a result of inept planning, a lack of will and even a hostility toward asylum-seekers and migrants in general.

"There is a xenophobic attitude underpinning immigration and asylum policy in the U.K.," said Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights program director for Amnesty International UK.

This criticism has been echoed with regards to Britain's response to the refugee crisis created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven millions of people from their homes. Much of Europe has allowed the refugees to enter without visas, but Britain has required visas and an application process that is confusing many and slowing their arrival.

When asked about the delays in housing Afghan evacuees, the government said there was still no deadline to find permanent housing for all of them and that it was matching people with accommodation as quickly as possible.

Most of those evacuated had worked in Afghanistan for the British military or government and fled with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Large families are crowded into small rooms where they cannot cook their own food, and they do not know where or when they will be given a permanent home. Many said they felt eager but unable to restart their lives.

Despite the difficult circumstances, most Afghan refugees in Britain say they are deeply grateful for the chance at a safe future, with stable housing, ample food and access to medical care.

Still, Becky Brook, a volunteer with Kensington and Chelsea Mutual Aid, a community group supporting refugees in West London, said the situation was not sustainable. Families are increasingly desperate to move on, among other reasons, because it is difficult for them to find work if they do not know where they will be living.

"Being in hotels long term is not healthy for anybody," she said.

Groups that support refugees say the government system for absorbing migrants is flawed and underfunded. The Local Government Association, which represents local councils tasked with ensuring that the needs of Afghan families are met, has asked the government for better funding and coordination.

Last month, the government asked private landlords to register available properties on a relaunched housing portal. But the government's reluctance to pay market value for properties leaves limited options, said Leyla Ferguson, deputy director of West London Welcome, a charity aiding refugees and asylum-seekers.

She said the government's failure to secure long-term housing was a problem for other asylum-seekers long before Afghan refugees arrived last year. About 25,000 asylum-seekers from different countries, in addition to the Afghan evacuees, are also housed in hotels, the government said in February.

Charities and veterans have often stepped in to fill the gaps left by government programs.

Matt Simmons, a veteran stationed in Afghanistan with the British Royal Air Force in the early 2000s, set up Ems4Afghans, a community aid group in southern England that provides support to the refugees still in hotels.

"It's going to be a long road," he said. "Naively, everyone thought when they first arrived that by December, everyone would be in houses soon."

Simmons has helped a number of refugees, including a father of five confined to hotel living named Eid Mohammed, who praised him and other U.S. and British former colleagues for their support.

Mohammed had worked as a translator for British and U.S. military forces and on a series of other internationally funded development projects for years beginning in 2005.

Recently, he traveled with his family to Lincoln, England, to visit a cousin. With his children on a school break, the journey was a respite from monotonous hotel life. It was also a chance to share home-cooked meals that they had missed.

He described how he had savored one of the meals in particular -- a dish made of okra, vegetables and spices -- that he had not had since leaving Afghanistan.

His children bounced on a trampoline while he spoke on a video call to his elder brother, who is in hiding in Afghanistan, and other family members there. The children leaned forward with wide smiles and waved when their grandmother came on the screen.

Mohammed's daughter, Sahar, threw her arms around his neck, her dress flowing with each bounce. There is good here, Mohammed said, grateful to see his children in school and safe.

"I can imagine a bright future for my kids now," he said.