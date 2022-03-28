Remember when, Arkansas? Jonesboro firefighters took up lawn mower racing in 2004





A historic event occurred March 27, 2004, at the Equine Center north of Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. Nine helmeted racers sporting gloves and foam neck braces roared at speeds topping 40 mph around a dusty, lumpy dirt track, on riding lawn mowers.

It was the inaugural race of the Arkansas chapter of the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association.

The Democrat-Gazette's Kenneth Heard wrote, "Pamplona, Spain, has the running of the bulls. Jonesboro has the running of the Toros and the Snappers and the Murrays and the Craftsmans."

These riding lawn mowers had cutting decks but no blades. Jonesboro firefighter Brett Winstead said he spent $250 to put a larger carburetor and a steering wheel clutch on the Rally mower he named Sodbuster. "Last spring, this was mowing the grass," he said, adding. "I bought a push mower for the yard. You've got to make sacrifices."

Heard reported that the Golden Eagle Co. of Chicago brought mower racing to the United States from Great Britain in 1992 while promoting Sta-Bil, a fuel additive for small engines. Chapters then sprouted in Midwestern and Southern states. The Arkansas chapter was started by Jonesboro Firefighter Local No. 3718.

"We were sitting around watching the Discovery Channel when a program came on about lawn-mower racing," said Kinley Gatewood, a Jonesboro firefighter. "We thought it was cool."

Gatewood, who was already ranked sixth in the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association's national standings, customized a Snapper so it could top 80 mph. His wife, Vickie, said she was "scared to death" when he took up mower racing because "they go pretty fast."

She added that they no longer mowed their own lawn at home because none of their lawn mowers had blades.

The chapter also planned races that spring and summer at Alma, Clinton, Fayetteville and Little Rock. Such racing events died back after a few years.

Today, the chapter has a Facebook page (see arkansasonline.com/328fb) and races during the Baxter County Fair at Mountain Home.

Drew Johnson of Bono is passed by a racing riding mower March 27, 2004, when his clutch breaks. Then 16, Johnson was the youngest racer in the Arkansas chapter of the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





