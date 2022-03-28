Rivals weigh in on role of AG

Attorney general candidate Tim Griffin wants to see changes in Arkansas' criminal justice system, but his opponents question whether such changes fall under the umbrella of the attorney general's office.

Griffin, a Republican from Little Rock, said if he is elected attorney general he will work toward making changes in how the state's parole and probation system operates. He said he also will push for stricter sentencing guidelines, increased prison capacity through the expansion or construction of facilities, and creating easier public access to criminal information.

"Ultimately, the top priority of a government is to keep the citizens safe," said Griffin, the state's lieutenant governor. "There are a lot of priorities in government, but that is at the top. If you aren't safe, if you don't think you can move freely without having violence inflicted upon you, then you aren't truly free."

Griffin's opponents, Democrat Jesse Gibson and Republican Leon Jones Jr., both of Little Rock, said they have seen recent comments by Griffin regarding the state's criminal justice system.

"The comments that I have read online dealt with the actions of the Parole Board and the decisions they make to parole certain inmates," Gibson said. "The interesting part of that is that the Parole Board is appointed by the executive branch, which one of my opponents [Griffin] has been an important part of, and they are confirmed by the Senate, which one of my opponents has presided over.

"So I have a problem with trying to find a solution for a problem that you created. If you have a problem with the Parole Board, then it's time to look around at the actions you took to get the board in place."

Jones said the three branches of government are separate for a reason and that he doesn't plan to overstep those boundaries if elected.

"I am not one that believes in more government," he said. "I believe in less government, and as the attorney general I know that the parole system fits squarely in the executive branch and the governor's office, not the attorney general's office.

"I will work with the governor's office to execute any laws that are passed by the General Assembly regarding parole and probation, but that is not an area where the attorney general has any real purview. That is for the governor and General Assembly."

Griffin contends it is widely believed within the state's law enforcement community that the state's justice system isn't serious when it comes to dealing with violent crime. He said that is why many within that community view the federal system as a better option for dealing with serious crimes.

"In the past when there has been a spike in violence in Arkansas, particularly in Central Arkansas, officials have had to rely on the federal system ... because the state system gets them back on the street too quickly," Griffin said.

"If you know the federal system is your go-to when you have serious problems with crime, why wouldn't you just fix your own system?" he added.

Prison overcrowding has been a topic among legislators in recent months after sheriffs from across the state complained about overcrowding within their jails because of the backup of state prisoners. That backup has led to an increase in state prisoners being detained in county facilities, which sheriffs say creates an unsafe environment for county jail employees.

To addresses overcrowding concerns, the Arkansas Board of Corrections on March 17 approved through the state's Emergency Powers Act a list of 387 male inmates who were eligible for immediate release if approved by the parole board. Dexter Payne, director of the Division of Correction, told the Parole Board on March 17 that the system's male population was at 13,834. Payne said that put the prison system at 103% capacity and that it had exceeded 98% capacity for the past 30 days.

It marked the second time in the past year the Department of Corrections has used the Emergency Powers Act to address overcrowding. The department approved the release of 300 inmates in August after the prison population reached 13,589 for 30 consecutive days.

Citing a 10-year projection of inmate population growth, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in February that he wanted to use surplus general revenue to expand the North Central Unit in Calico Rock by about 498 beds, and in March he said $75 million had been set aside for the expansion.

Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, opposed the expansion of the Calico Rock facility, saying ongoing costs would be "immense."

"It will cost around $71 a day to house an inmate in this state," she said earlier this month. "That equals $13 million in additional expenditures every year after this expansion."

Cindy Murphy, a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections, said Friday that there were 1,343 people in Community Correction centers, which have a capacity of 1,629. She said 15,073 inmates are being housed in ADC facilities, which have a capacity of 14,640.

Griffin said he understands it will take a large amount of funding from the state to build new prisons and pay for guards, but he said it's time to take that step.

"It takes a lot of money to be safe and secure, and I think you can do it within the current budget," Griffin said. "If you need to be more efficient in other parts of government, then do it. We've got some surpluses."

THE AG'S ROLE

Jones said the role of the attorney general is to protect the laws passed by the General Assembly, noting that the office has limited resources.

"I don't know what the attorney general has to do with the parole system," he said.

If elected, he said he will focus on issues the office is meant to handle.

"The attorney general has a unique function in the government, and we need someone who understands that," Jones said. "We want to make sure we are using taxpayer money to solve problems efficiently."

Griffin disagreed, saying he believes the attorney general's role can extend beyond just protection of the state's laws. He wants to be more involved when it comes to legislation.

"I have heard some people say that this is really not your area if you're elected attorney general," Griffin said. "Yeah, it is. Enforcement of the law. Safety of citizens. If I am elected AG, I think that is exactly what I ought to do.

"I should have legislation prepared for the session, and I should speak out. I think this is exactly one of the things the AG office should be looking into."

Griffin said the idea of the attorney general not speaking out about things that may be outside the purvey of the office is laughable.

"To suggest that I should ignore the problems in this state because someone didn't come up with the idea first, or they view it as something I shouldn't mention, is ridiculous," he said. "I am a voter, a taxpayer, and a resident of Little Rock. There is no way I will be quite about the issues in our state."

Gibson recently reiterated in a social media post his contention that Griffin shares responsibility for the current state of Arkansas' criminal justice system.

"Just a reminder that the Arkansas Parole Board is appointed by the Executive branch and confirmed by the Senate," Gibson said in a post March 16. "Every current member was appointed by the current administration. It should be easy to track down who is responsible for any #paroleproblem in Arkansas."

PAROLE AND PROBATION

Griffin said he was inspired to take a hard look at the criminal justice system after gunshots rang out in his neighborhood, and after talking with officials and Arkansans.

He said one of the first things that should be looked at is the parole and probation system. Griffin said he conducted his own research by looking up information about violent criminals whose names appeared in newspaper articles, and he found most were repeat offenders.

"I talked to folks all across the state and there is a general understanding of what I found, which is that the parole system that we have -- and I would say the criminal justice system more broadly, but particularly the parole system -- is broken," he said. "Let me put it this way: I would say it's broken, but it's working the way the law allows it to work. The more accurate description is that it has failed us."

Griffin said numerous offenders can't be denied early parole, even if they are sex offenders.

"Someone in the system mentioned it needed to be changed, and they were told they couldn't do that because there would be too many people in the jail," Griffin said. "There seems to be an emphasis on making sure we don't have too many people in the prison instead of keeping people who would do us harm and our families harm separated from the rest of society."

Murphy, the Department of Corrections spokesperson, said eligibility for release on parole is based on statutory rules found in Title 16 of the Arkansas Code Annotated and administrative rule set by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission, via the Administrative Procedures Act.

"There are certain offenses for which special eligibility rules apply," she said. "All other offenses are eligible for release consideration based on the transfer eligibility line set by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission."

Murphy said there are 67,044 Arkansans under parole or probation supervision.

Data from the Department of Corrections in 2021 shows the numbers for parole and probation are expected to continue to rise.

Data shows that in 2014 the historical probation number was 29,799 and historical parole numbers were at 22,532. The average from 2014 to 2020 has increased 2.5% for probation and 2.6% for parole.

Projected probation numbers for 2031 are expected to reach 41,279, and parole numbers are expected to reach 30,177. That would be an increase of 1.7% for probation and a 2% increase for parole.

"Good time" also reduces an inmate's parole eligibility date, but not their sentence, Murphy said.

"Good time cannot reduce an inmate's transfer eligibility date by more than 50%," she said in an email. "Some of the special parole eligibility sections ... prohibit the application of good time for an inmate. Good time can be earned, forfeited, and restored pursuant to state law and administrative rule promulgated by the Board of Corrections."

Griffin said he also wants to make it easier to access information on criminal defendants.

"There is a lot of information that is publicly available, but it's not easily discoverable," the lieutenant governor said. "It's almost as if the government doesn't want your average citizen to be able to access this information in a readily available way. We got to change that."

Jones has his own plan for addressing crime. If elected, he said he would implement a five-district plan where he would have representatives from his office oversee 15-county districts.

"They would communicate with attorneys, prosecutors, investigators and it would allow us to work in local communities to solve local problems," Jones said. "Each county is unique. You can't have the one-size-fits-all solutions coming out of Little Rock be implemented across the state."

Gibson said he agrees prison expansion needs to happen at this point.

"There are 19,000 people currently in the ADC," he said. "There is a wait list of 2,200, and they expect there to be a 1.4% increase over the next four years. I can do math. There is need for additional beds and additional bed capacity."

However, he contends crime also needs to be addressed in two ways.

"The issue of prison expansion is really a supply-side solution," he said. "There are demand-side issues that we can address as well. Cut down recidivism to help them assimilate back into society. That, in itself, will help cut down on the prison population.

"There are demand-side and supply-side needs, and I plan to address both sides. I think it's important expand the prisons because it's necessary, but also work on the other issues to cut down the number of people we are placing in the system."