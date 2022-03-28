Springdale man accused of video voyeurism

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was arrested Friday in connection with using his cellphone to record people in dressing rooms.

Ashton Thomas, 26, was released Sunday on $50,000 bond from the Benton County Jail. He was arrested in connection with six counts of video voyeurism and breaking or entering.

Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

On March 15, Rogers police started investigating a report of a man recording people in the dressing rooms at Goodwill at 4301 S. Dixieland Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A woman told police she was in the dressing room when she saw a phone under the door, according to the affidavit. She reported the incident to the staff.

The man had left the store, but a Goodwill employee had taken a photograph of the suspect's car as he left. Police identified Thomas as the man in the store, according to the affidavit.

A police detective observed surveillance video from the store which showed Thomas using his phone under the door of three dressing rooms to take photographs, while the dressing rooms were occupied, according to the affidavit.

Thomas' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 2 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.