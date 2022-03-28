Forecasters: Widespread storms, chance for strong winds expected in Arkansas

A strong storm system will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing a chance for damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes, forecasters said.

The greatest chance for severe weather is over the southeast half of the state, according to a briefing from the weather service. Forecasters said the time of greatest concern will be Wednesday morning into the afternoon, with chances decreasing by late afternoon.

Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, the briefing states. Large hail will also be a possibility, as well as a “few brief, weak tornadoes,” forecasters said.

The weather service said their forecast calls for up to 2 inches of rain in most parts of Arkansas. Isolated heavier amounts are possible, which could cause localized flash flooding.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible over eastern portions of the state and in higher terrain, while gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to be widespread across the state, forecasters said.

Higher winds are likely over the Ozark and Ouachita mountains and over the eastern and Delta regions, the briefing states.

Forecasters said this will create difficulty for higher-profile vehicles and cause hazardous conditions on area bodies of water.











