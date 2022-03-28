Super Quiz: Events of 1901-1931

1. Grigori Rasputin was assassinated: 1916.

2. The Boxer Rebellion: 1899-1901.

3. The First Battle of the Marne: 1914.

4. The Easter Rising or Easter Rebellion: 1916.

5. St. Valentine's Day Massacre: 1929.

6. The Gallipoli Campaign ended in failure: 1915-16.

7. Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was assassinated in Sarajevo: 1914.

8. The first FIFA World Cup was hosted: 1930.

9. The Christ the Redeemer statue was completed: 1931.

ANSWERS:

1. Russia

2. China

3. France

4. Ireland

5. United States

6. Turkey

7. Bosnia and Herzegovina

8. Uruguay

9. Brazil