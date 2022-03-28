Super Quiz: Events of 1901-1931

1. Grigori Rasputin was assassinated: 1916.
2. The Boxer Rebellion: 1899-1901.
3. The First Battle of the Marne: 1914.
4. The Easter Rising or Easter Rebellion: 1916.
5. St. Valentine's Day Massacre: 1929.
6. The Gallipoli Campaign ended in failure: 1915-16.
7. Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was assassinated in Sarajevo: 1914.
8. The first FIFA World Cup was hosted: 1930.
9. The Christ the Redeemer statue was completed: 1931.
ANSWERS:
1. Russia
2. China
3. France
4. Ireland
5. United States
6. Turkey
7. Bosnia and Herzegovina
8. Uruguay
9. Brazil