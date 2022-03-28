Ticket to Success calls on students

HOT SPRINGS -- In an effort to remedy the shortage of certified nursing assistants in Garland County, as well as to provide an entryway for local students into a health care career, the Oaklawn Center on Aging's Ticket to Success initiative is offering all high school juniors and seniors in Garland County scholarships to its CNA program.

"OCOA has started a new initiative that we are rolling out this spring for high school students, and it is specifically geared to students who want to be a CNA, or maybe just want to go into some other area in health care," the center's director of education, Valerie Bearden, said. "So our offer to these students is that anyone with a 2.5 grade-point average or over will get a 100% scholarship awarded through the OCOA."

Bearden said applicants must provide a high school transcript, receive a TB (tuberculin) skin test, and be fully vaccinated for covid-19 due to working in the program's clinical facility. For those students who have below a 2.5 grade-point average, she said they can write a letter stating why they want to enter the health care field and they will be reconsidered for the scholarship, based on class size and availability.

The Oaklawn Center on Aging's CNA program is a 15-day, 91-hour program that meets all of the requirements from the state of Arkansas Office of Long Term Care. The program prepares students to take the state CNA test or work as a home health aide. The program, which is also open to home-schooled students, has garnered the attention of many students already, she said, many of whom have signed up for classes in advance.

"Right now we are already enrolling students for June and July. We have a class starting [today]. At the beginning of May, we have one starting that we would have room in. But it's a little unusual for us to be signing people up this far ahead of time for June and July, so that's awesome," she said.

Bearden said the program is meant to jump-start the health care careers of students and it is an advantage for a couple of reasons.

"First of all, if they want to go into health care, it's a great place for them to start learning about what they might want to do later -- becoming familiar with the terminology, learning the skills that they are going to need to build on if they choose to go forward, and just really kind of getting a feel for the medical field and what they may want to do with that," she said. "The other thing it can do for people who want to go on is that it can give them an advantage when they go to, say, nursing school. Because they already know the basic skills and a lot of that terminology."

Bearden, who serves as the program's primary instructor along with co-instructor Megan Smith, said it can also help with the application process, as far as getting into certain nursing programs. She said the need is so great, especially in Garland County, for CNAs that graduates can go to work "practically anywhere."

"We have people every day calling us wanting to know if we know anyone who's looking for a job. And right now the answer is no. Everybody has a job, usually before they even come to us. So there is an incredible demand right now for CNAs, and I think that's nationwide, but especially here in Garland County because we do have an older population," she said.

Bearden noted the CNA field is expected to grow by 18% before 2024, with over 300,000 more jobs needed.

"There's just an incredible need for training at that level and it's also a great way for people to get started in a health care career, whether they want to just remain as a CNA -- that's a great thing to do -- or if they go on," she said.

Much of the demand for CNAs in Garland County stems from the high senior citizen population, she said. While some students choose to work with seniors after graduation, the program is geared for CNA work in all age group categories.

The Oaklawn Center on Aging also serves as a state testing facility for CNA licenses. Bearden said the center offers this due to the higher likelihood for students to pass their exam.

"The anxiety level's lower and they're familiar with the place, and this is where they learned the information. So we know that they have a better chance of passing that. We do that by design," she said.

Bearden expressed her appreciation to the Oaklawn Foundation, which funds the program. The Oaklawn Foundation also funds scholarships for those not in high school, which are based on income and the number of people in a household.

"So that can be of any age," she said. "And we get students from all ages. We've had people who are 70 years old who want to come back around and just, you know, be a service to other people or earn a little extra money and they come through our class. So if they qualify financially, they can get the Oaklawn Foundation Scholarship."

The CNA scholarship for high school students is available through June 1, 2023. Bearden said the class size is limited and to reserve a seat, call (501) 276-0945.