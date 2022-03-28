Trial near in U.S. for ISIS suspect

The only trial in U.S. court for a member of an infamous terrorist cell is set to begin Tuesday, as El Shafee Elsheikh stands accused of taking part in the capture and murder of journalists and aid workers by the Islamic State group.

Elsheikh, 33, was one of four ISIS militants who traveled to Syria from London and whose British accents led prisoners of the terrorist group to label them "The Beatles." Some of those prisoners were released in exchange for ransom money from foreign governments. When countries would not pay, their hostages were slain -- some beheaded on videos that were broadcast around the world.

He is in Alexandria, Va., federal court because of the deaths of four Americans who were reporting on or supporting victims of the Syrian civil war -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. Prosecutors say he is also implicated in the deaths of British, Japanese and Norwegian captives.

Mohamed Emwazi, a member of the cell who was known as "Jihadi John" before he was identified, killed many of those prisoners himself, on camera, while taunting Western leaders. He died in a drone strike in 2015. The other three guarded the hostages and handled ransom negotiations. One, Aine Davis, was convicted at a trial in Turkey after denying any connection to ISIS. Elsheikh and his friend Alexanda Kotey were captured by Kurdish forces in 2018 and handed over to American authorities. Kotey pleaded guilty last year, in exchange for the chance to serve part of his sentence in the United Kingdom.

The Islamic State started taking hostages in Syria in late 2012. Foley, a 39-year-old teacher-turned-journalist from New Hampshire, was reporting with British photographer John Cantlie. Both were freelancers who had been kidnapped before. According to GQ Magazine, one of their captors was a man they had spoken to briefly at a nearby internet cafe -- Emwazi, who they would come to know as "John."

Over the next two years, more hostages were taken. Sotloff, a 30-year-old Middle East reporter from Miami, was kidnapped on the way to Aleppo the same day in 2013 that human-rights activist Mueller, about to turn 25, was abducted leaving a hospital in that city.

The Obama administration tried and failed to rescue the hostages based on information from European captives who had been released.

Foley was killed first, in an August 2014 video, followed by Sotloff and two British aid workers. Cantlie, who went on to appear in several ISIS propaganda videos, was never located; in 2019 the British government said he could still be alive.

Emwazi was implicated in the deaths of Foley, Sotloff, and the British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning.

The White House now has a special envoy for hostage affairs, a position that did not exist when the hostages were killed by the Islamic State.

Elsheikh has said the killings were planned and carried out by others at the behest of Islamic State leadership. He is accused of conspiracy to commit murder, but also hostage-taking resulting in death, conspiracy to commit hostage-taking resulting in death and conspiracy to support a terrorist group resulting in death.

Prosecutors plan to play clips at trial of media interviews in which Elsheikh volunteers that he solicited information from hostages and used it to seek ransoms. In an interview with The Washington Post in 2019, Elsheikh admitted that his behavior toward the hostages "was not always -- being older now and understanding a lot more about religion -- was not always in line, or in tone with, what is incumbent on me" as a Muslim.

Elsheikh also maintains he was tortured by Kurdish forces into making false statements about his actions.

In an intelligence briefing with officials from the Department of Defense shown at an earlier court hearing, Elsheikh said he personally contacted the Norwegian and Japanese consulates to negotiate ransoms for three hostages who were ultimately executed.

"That is not the son I raised," his mother, Maha Elgizouli, said when she learned Elsheikh was one of the hostage takers.

She fought for him to be tried in Britain rather than the United States, a legal battle that led American authorities to agree that he would not face the death penalty. Instead, if convicted, he will face a mandatory life sentence. The trial before U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III is expected to last four weeks.