Trojans’ bats go silent following early outburst

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Coach Chris Curry ducked out of the Trojans' locker room after a couple of minutes' conversation Sunday afternoon.

He made clear his guys got the message.

"What was very disappointing was that we scored four [runs] in the first in the first inning," Curry said. "And [then] I felt like we let our foot off the gas and kind of put it in cruise control."

Appalachian State took advantage of UALR's quiet final eight innings, rolling to a 10-5 win at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock and securing a series victory. Although the Trojans jumped on Mountaineers starter Trey Tujetsch with several hard-hit balls, they couldn't sustain the offensive momentum, failing to score again until there was one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The loss not only marked UALR's second conference series defeat in as many weekends but was also the Trojans' sixth loss in their last seven games.

"It starts with me," Curry said of his team's performance. "It's on everybody wearing a Little Rock jersey. And it was discussed in the dugout at the moment, but that's something we have to work on and get better."

UALR (11-10, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference) attacked Tujetsch from the jump, starting with back-to-back singles by Jorden Hussein and Nathan Lyons. After a groundout advanced the runners, Lyons opened the scoring on a sacrifice fly by Canyon McWilliams.

Center fielder Tyler Williams then delivered the big blow, launching a three-run home run over the wall in left-center to put the hosts up 4-0.

The Trojans looked to be in control with starter Erik McKnight allowing just one hit over his first three innings. But a four-pitch walk with two outs in the fourth inning opened the door for Appalachian State (9-13, 3-3). Two batters later, Luke Drumheller had an RBI double to pull the Mountaineers within 4-1.

Appalachian State struck for three more runs in the fifth, battering McKnight for three doubles and tying the game at 4-4.

UALR's bullpen didn't fare much better than McKnight, with the visitors pulling ahead in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Austin St. Laurent. And after a walk and two wild pitches to start the eighth inning, the Mountaineers added four more runs, stretching their advantage to 10-4.

"The bullpen depth right now is an issue on our team," Curry said. "We've got some guys that when you hand the ball to them, you feel like they're going to compete and give us a chance. And then right now we've got some guys that when they come in they're not...challenging the hitter to hit the baseball."

Despite playing 14 innings Friday night, the Trojans had only used four relievers in the first two games of the series.

"I just told the relievers as they are trying to earn their turn to pitch, the margin of error is thin," Curry added.

There was plenty of reason for optimism with UALR, which won six straight following a season-opening defeat.

Now, it's a matter of getting back on track, something that won't be easy with a pair of midweek contests at No. 4 Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But Curry was reminded of 2019, when his Trojans won in Fayetteville, kick-starting an 8-2 run and a second-place regular-season finish.

"We've been here before," he said. "The message is...to stay off the scoreboard -- don't worry about your record, don't worry about standings. Worry about how we play the game."