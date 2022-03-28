Troopers: Woman, 23, fatally struck after falling out of a vehicle in Clark County

An Arkadelphia woman was fatally struck by a pickup after falling out of a vehicle in Clark County on Saturday, troopers said.

A 2010 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Arkansas 7 near Griffithtown shortly before 3:15 p.m. when Erin T. Williams, 23, fell out of the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Williams was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 that was headed north, troopers said.

According to authorities, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 110 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
















