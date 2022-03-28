Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Woman, 23, fatally struck after falling out of a vehicle in Clark County

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:19 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

An Arkadelphia woman was fatally struck by a pickup after falling out of a vehicle in Clark County on Saturday, troopers said.

A 2010 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Arkansas 7 near Griffithtown shortly before 3:15 p.m. when Erin T. Williams, 23, fell out of the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Williams was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 that was headed north, troopers said.

According to authorities, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 110 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.





ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT