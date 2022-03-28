Turner, 9, headed to hallowed grounds of Augusta

Tracy and Rob Turner weren’t entirely sold on making the four-hour trip from Cabot to Tulsa.

They weren’t even two weeks removed from their daughter, Berklee, winning the local Drive, Chip & Putt qualifier last July. Did it really make sense to drive close to 600 miles round trip for just nine swings?

Berklee sold them. “She was like, ‘I’m gonna win it,’ ” Tracy recalled.

Not only did Berklee win that sub-regional qualifier by a whopping 32 points — same as the gap between the second and eighth-place finishers — but last October, the 9-year-old topped her age group at The Alotian Club in Roland, securing a spot in next Sunday’s national Drive, Chip & Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club, the site of the Masters.

With the long-awaited trip a week away, Berklee is beginning to picture as she, her parents and coach, Dawn Darter, make their way up the famed 330 yards of Magnolia Lane.

“I know it’s going to be beautiful,” Berklee said. “And I’m really excited to go.”

The event is separated by boys and girls across four ages groups — 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15 — with 10 golfers from different regions across the country in each category. Turner is representing the South Central and is the only Arkansas native in this year’s competition.

Unlike in the qualifiers when a player got three shots in each of the three events, they’ll only get two drives, two chips and two putts.

In the driving event, the player who hits the furthest will get 10 points and the shortest will get one point. For chipping and putting, points will be doled out in a similar fashion but with both distances from the hole being aggregated together.

The idea of their daughter being on such a stage — the event will be televised on Golf Channel — would’ve seemed ludicrous to Tracy and Rob four years ago. Neither of them played golf, and Tracy started Berklee with dance lessons as young as 3 years old.

Berklee had her mind on the links, though.

One day after class, Berklee’s instructor told Tracy one day that while Berklee was tap dancing, she insisted to all the other girls she’d be playing golf after she turned 5.

So the Turners signed their daughter up with Darter at The Greens At North Hills, a public course in Sherwood.

“[Berklee’s] desire to play just drives her to be as good as she can be,” Darter said. “It’s all about being willing to commit, but she doesn’t commit for the wrong reasons. She commits because of the desire she has for the game.”

As Rob explains, Berklee is “in her element” on the golf course. She was competing with teenagers pretty quickly after beginning to play and will now often compete in events with high schoolers.

Berklee, however, is already thinking about college golf.

The Turners made a family trip three years ago to the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. When Stacy Lewis made her way up the 17th hole, the gallery called the Hogs for the former University of Arkansas All-American.

“Her eyes lit up,” Tracy said. “She stopped and she goes, ‘I want them to do that for me.’”

Berklee’s favorite golfer is another former Razorback, Maria Fassi, but she’s also hoping to catch a glimpse of two of her favorites on the men’s side, Justin Rose and Tony Finau, next week at Augusta. Berklee, like all Drive, Chip & Putt competitors, received tickets for her and her family to attend practice rounds prior to the Masters.

When Berklee knew she’d for sure claimed her place in the national finals five months ago, she sprinted up to Tracy, wrapped her mom in a bear hug and said, “We did it.”

The goal, undoubtedly, is to be able to do the same a week from now in Georgia.

And if not?

“I hope I have fun, and I’ll just try to go back next year and do it again,” Berklee said.