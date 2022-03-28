Verstappen finds new rival in Leclerc

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen claims first F1 victory of 2022

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Two races into the Formula One season and defending champion Max Verstappen is already going toe-to-toe with Charles Leclerc rather than veteran Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 champion whose crown he took last year.

Verstappen and Leclerc, both 24 and rivals since their karting days, went wheel-to-wheel on Sunday, before Verstappen made a decisive pass three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career.

"Every battle is different," Verstappen said. "It's just smart racing and good racing. It was not easy but a lot of fun."

The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Hamilton is F1's record holder with 103 wins, but managed one meager point for Mercedes in 10th.

"It's gutting but we'll keep working hard and keep fighting, that's all we can do," Hamilton said. "Right now we're not fighting for the top. We're so far off the guys ahead. It feels like a long, long way away."

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position last Sunday.

After coming close, Leclerc congratulated his rival on the radio and then gave him a thumbs-up afterward.

"We've been pushing like I've rarely pushed before, we take risks. Of course there's respect," Leclerc said. "It was hard racing but fair. Every race should be like this. It was fun."

And intense.

After a virtual safety car came out, following apparent power failures on Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren and then Fernando Alonso's Alpine, Verstappen found himself lurking behind Leclerc with eight laps to go on the sinewy 50-lap street circuit.

Verstappen overtook on the outside at the end of Lap 42. But it was a clever dummy by Leclerc, who dived straight back inside Verstappen on Turn 1 of the next lap.

"Charles played it very smart," Verstappen said.

Verstappen had another go on Lap 44, locking his brakes trying a risky overtake on the DRS line, but overtook on Lap 47 with a clean pass.

Leclerc missed out on a fourth career win, as Verstappen edged him by half a second, but remains top of the standings after two races. Leclerc has 45 points, Carlos Sainz Jr. 33 and Verstappen 25. Hamilton is fifth overall with 16.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he won the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, shakes hands with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, speaks to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco reacts after coming in second in the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

