Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
March 17
Dereck Birl Bartlett, 33, and Brett Alan Laster, 38, both of Springdale
Colton Tyler Batten, 24, and Emily Hayes Noel, 23, both of Springdale
Michael Angel Coogan, 27, and Morgan Denae Myers, 26, both of Fayetteville
William Matthew Ernst, 30, Springdale, and Henley RaeAnn Raible, 24, Fort Smith
Caleb Joseph Findley, 34, Fayetteville, and Madison Elizabeth Martin, 31, Greenwood
Trevor Keith Fithian, 43, and Ashley Clare Lucas, 36, both of Springdale
Timothy Joseph Hammer II, 32, and Nena Jill Evans, 27, both of Mountainburg
Ezra Allen Kichline, 23, Fayetteville, and Ezri Ana Lenardson, 22, West Fork
Reynaldo Quiroga Jr., 36, and Shelby Lynne Kuzmin, 29, both of Alma
Greg Alan Weeks, 64, and Dalana Lea Nugent, 63, both of Fayetteville
March 18
Brooks Timothy Bias, 22, and Rebecca Danielle Reed, 19, both of Casselberry, Fla.
Anthony Linh Brown, 42, and Cassandra Clare Webb, 32, both of Fort Smith
Hayden Daniel Hudspeth, 24, and Hope Elizabeth Wilks, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Jacob Luke Kloster, 32, Rochelle, Ill., and Patience Marie Dickey, 29, Springdale
Douglas Allen McClurkin, 62, and Lisa Harper Milam, 55, both of Rogers
Derek Houston Nichols, 30, and Sarah Beth Gill, 27, both of Fayetteville
Toky Ramananjatovo, 28, and Seconde Francia Ravelombola, 28, both of Fayetteville
Xavier Deangelo Rios, 24, and Crystal Ann Falk, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Dakota Wayne Simerly, 26, and Savannah Hope King, 22, both of Lincoln
Leslie Marie Starr, 25, and Kaisey Rhianna Horton, 24, both of Springdale
John Jerome Thompson, 31, and Amber Nicole Sanders, 28, both of Cave Springs
Lane Alexander Trobee, 26, and Mackenzie Kathryn Grace Appleby, 23, both of Springdale
March 21
Ethan Scott Driskill, 31, and Amber Nichole Adair, 27, both of Fayetteville
Collin James Lacy, 20, and Kayla Renay Green, 20, both of Centerton
Coleton Christopher David Yearber, 29, and Cassandra Elyce Green, 28, both of Lowell
March 22
Brennan Heath Ashmore, 20, and Autumn Makenzie Brown, 19, both of Texarkana
Jose Pablo Carter, 26, and Jessica Lea Davis, 26, both of Farmington
Bobo Dribo, 43, and Juje Anitok, 45, both of Phoenix, Ariz.
Brock Reed Haegele, 27, Prairie Grove, and Kaleigh Allison Floyd, 24, Fayetteville
Stormi Richard Steven Hankins, 22, and Kamren Kristene Wallace, 19, both of Fayetteville
Gabriel Todd Hannahs, 45, and Naomi Apryl Wells, 43, both of Prairie Grove
Jamanuel Rashard Manning, 28, and Olivia Mae Larimer, 25, both of Springdale
Phillip Connor Rhoades, 27, and Elizabeth Anne Nesbitt, 25, both of Fayetteville
March 23
Mason Harmon Diaz, 28, Cypress, Texas, and Alina Camille Gersib, 25, Fayetteville
Dillon Stacy Pete King, 22, and Angel Marie Lampkin, 19, both of Lincoln
Jeffrey Dean Nelson, 49, and Jennifer Niccole Bartlett, 42, both of Springdale
Jeris Marquez White, 38, and Amy Renee Warren, 36, both of Farmington