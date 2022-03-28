Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

March 17

Dereck Birl Bartlett, 33, and Brett Alan Laster, 38, both of Springdale

Colton Tyler Batten, 24, and Emily Hayes Noel, 23, both of Springdale

Michael Angel Coogan, 27, and Morgan Denae Myers, 26, both of Fayetteville

William Matthew Ernst, 30, Springdale, and Henley RaeAnn Raible, 24, Fort Smith

Caleb Joseph Findley, 34, Fayetteville, and Madison Elizabeth Martin, 31, Greenwood

Trevor Keith Fithian, 43, and Ashley Clare Lucas, 36, both of Springdale

Timothy Joseph Hammer II, 32, and Nena Jill Evans, 27, both of Mountainburg

Ezra Allen Kichline, 23, Fayetteville, and Ezri Ana Lenardson, 22, West Fork

Reynaldo Quiroga Jr., 36, and Shelby Lynne Kuzmin, 29, both of Alma

Greg Alan Weeks, 64, and Dalana Lea Nugent, 63, both of Fayetteville

March 18

Brooks Timothy Bias, 22, and Rebecca Danielle Reed, 19, both of Casselberry, Fla.

Anthony Linh Brown, 42, and Cassandra Clare Webb, 32, both of Fort Smith

Hayden Daniel Hudspeth, 24, and Hope Elizabeth Wilks, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Jacob Luke Kloster, 32, Rochelle, Ill., and Patience Marie Dickey, 29, Springdale

Douglas Allen McClurkin, 62, and Lisa Harper Milam, 55, both of Rogers

Derek Houston Nichols, 30, and Sarah Beth Gill, 27, both of Fayetteville

Toky Ramananjatovo, 28, and Seconde Francia Ravelombola, 28, both of Fayetteville

Xavier Deangelo Rios, 24, and Crystal Ann Falk, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Dakota Wayne Simerly, 26, and Savannah Hope King, 22, both of Lincoln

Leslie Marie Starr, 25, and Kaisey Rhianna Horton, 24, both of Springdale

John Jerome Thompson, 31, and Amber Nicole Sanders, 28, both of Cave Springs

Lane Alexander Trobee, 26, and Mackenzie Kathryn Grace Appleby, 23, both of Springdale

March 21

Ethan Scott Driskill, 31, and Amber Nichole Adair, 27, both of Fayetteville

Collin James Lacy, 20, and Kayla Renay Green, 20, both of Centerton

Coleton Christopher David Yearber, 29, and Cassandra Elyce Green, 28, both of Lowell

March 22

Brennan Heath Ashmore, 20, and Autumn Makenzie Brown, 19, both of Texarkana

Jose Pablo Carter, 26, and Jessica Lea Davis, 26, both of Farmington

Bobo Dribo, 43, and Juje Anitok, 45, both of Phoenix, Ariz.

Brock Reed Haegele, 27, Prairie Grove, and Kaleigh Allison Floyd, 24, Fayetteville

Stormi Richard Steven Hankins, 22, and Kamren Kristene Wallace, 19, both of Fayetteville

Gabriel Todd Hannahs, 45, and Naomi Apryl Wells, 43, both of Prairie Grove

Jamanuel Rashard Manning, 28, and Olivia Mae Larimer, 25, both of Springdale

Phillip Connor Rhoades, 27, and Elizabeth Anne Nesbitt, 25, both of Fayetteville

March 23

Mason Harmon Diaz, 28, Cypress, Texas, and Alina Camille Gersib, 25, Fayetteville

Dillon Stacy Pete King, 22, and Angel Marie Lampkin, 19, both of Lincoln

Jeffrey Dean Nelson, 49, and Jennifer Niccole Bartlett, 42, both of Springdale

Jeris Marquez White, 38, and Amy Renee Warren, 36, both of Farmington