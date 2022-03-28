Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 14

Bob Folsom Elementary School

230 S. Grace Lane, Farmington

Critical violations: Dish temp plate at 156 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Two cans of peaches in the walk-in cooler and a can of mixed vegetables in dry storage were dented on the seal.

Cold Stone Creamery

160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in women's toilet room lacks paper towels. In one refrigerator, the thermometer is frozen. Interior of two pieces of equipment are not clean and have food debris inside.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

90 Southwinds Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Raw meat stored over salsa and raw meat stored over onions and green peppers in the walk-in cooler. Beans and queso in large buckets cooling on the counter during the inspection.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No hand soap at the bar sink. No paper towels at the bar handwashing sink or women's bathroom sink. Dish temp at bar dishwasher was 147 degrees. Limes and lemons at 67 degrees in containers on the counter at the bar and drink station. Cheese at 68 degrees on the cook line. No irreversible registering temperature measuring strips or dish temp plate. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

KFC

600 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The walk-in cooler was holding raw chicken breast at 46 degrees. Ambient thermometer stated 45 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The walk-in chicken cooler has a pool of white liquid on the floor. The drain under the three-compartment sink has a buildup of food residue from a backup of the system in the drain area.

McDonald's

4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Refrigerator holding raw burger patties by the grill was holding food at 60 degrees, manager found the unit unplugged.

Noncritical violations: Two milk coolers have food residues on the surface on the floor.

Rib Crib

1120 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The hot water was not turned on for the hand-washing sink by the serving line. Both hand washing sinks are out of hand towels. The hood vent has plastic wrapped over the air exchange to prevent air from blowing over the food. The roof vents have a buildup of residues and grease on the surface.

March 15

Allps School Of Innovation

2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Cheeseburgers and cheese pockets were at 118 degrees in the delivery hot bags. No covered trash receptacle in restroom.

Grace Childcare

5185 Apple Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit holding pico de gallo was holding product at 50 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Rolling Pin Cafe

2565 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee cracked raw shell eggs with bare hands, then handled toast without washing hands in between.

Noncritical violations: Wait station ice scoop handle is stored downward in ice bin. Several steel cans are reused for storing cooked sausage stored in the refrigerator. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open.

Sassy's B & G

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Baked beans at 100 degrees and brisket at 118 degrees in hot box one. Chopped tomatoes at 45 degrees in prep table one and cream at 48 degrees in the prep table one refrigerator. Banana pudding and peppers at 43 degrees in the large glass refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The facility is smoking meat. The facility has written directions and a timer for the procedures; however, no written daily records with the times and temperatures were available for inspection. Box of black pepper, boxes of potatoes, and a sack of potatoes stored on the floor.

Stir Fry Nori Japan

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1360 & 1365, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler-containers with raw chicken are stored above container with soy sauce/different sauces.

Noncritical violations: Small container with dry food did not have a label with common name of the food. Original bucket of soy sauce is reused to store a sweet sauce. Rubber band, in equipment to keep food cool, lacks repair. In food preparation area, shelf surfaces are not clean. Some tiles in food preparation area/cooking area are broken or they are loose, there is accumulation of water in between.

March 16

Cadence Academy

4195 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The microwave oven is damaged.

D' Tutti Frutti

1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

E-Z Mart

4026 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Observed milk at 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler/display.

Noncritical violations: The seal and frame on the store walk-in is damaged.

El Paso Food Truck

1904 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Buffet area salad bar: blue cheese dressing (45 degrees), tartar dressing (45 degrees), lettuce and mix lettuce (46 degrees), temperature is above 41 degrees and should be below.

Noncritical violations: Restrooms lack handwashing signage. Some equipment to keep food cold lacks thermometers (buffet, walk in cooler). Plastic protection of fan in walk-in cooler lacks cleaning. Buffet hot food area, nonfood contact surfaces are not clean ( under pagoda rice). In food preparation area, cooking equipment/hood ventilation, ceiling lacks cleaning.

Jimmy John's

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility could not provide documentation that food employees and conditional employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with law to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sushi chef in back preparation area is preparing a sushi roll with a bare hand and a gloved hand. No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Sushi chef in front preparation area is wearing a bracelet. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open. Walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds and ceiling above lack cleaning.

Mochi Xo Mochi Donut & Boba Tea

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1390, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager is available.

Road Runner

357 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted conspicuous to the customer.

Springdale Head Start

800 Airport Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine 0 ppm concentration of chemical sanitizer, chlorine.

Noncritical violations: White fan is not clean in food preparation area.

World's Best Java & Pies

617 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: It is a new facility, a certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has one year from January 2022 to comply.

March 17

Chuck E. Cheese

2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One spray bottle containing chemical disinfectant solution lacks a label.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. Boxes of open single service spoons, knives and forks in storage area are not covered.

JB Hunt Elementary School

3511 Silent Grove Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding units for milk cartons are holding at 43-47 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Maggie Moo's

3155 N. College Ave., No. 100A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Rick's Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Women's bathroom receptacle lacks a lid. Posted retail food permit expired 01/07/22.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Non compliance with the food code. Priority issue noted. The person in charge shall ensure proper cold holding temperatures are maintained. Two employee drinks in food preparation area lack covers. Walk-in refrigerator food (beef, shrimp, sauce, shredded lettuce and all other foods) storage temperatures are between 46-48 degree.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. An open sack of flour is stored on the floor. One food employee lacks a hair restraint. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Tongs and scoops for grill area and steamed rice are stored in containers of unheated water between uses. There is duct tape on the exterior of the rice steamer, on the sushi refrigerator door handle and the hand cleaver handle. There is food debris below the food storage areas and box fan shroud lacks cleaning.

Tang's Asian Market

224 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Canned mushrooms dented on the top and sides.

Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch

19856 Boys Home Road, Washington 431, Morrow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No heat test strips or dish temp plate.

Washington Burgerland

802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Uncovered food items in the freezers and refrigerators. Posted permit is expired.

March 18

ARK-VETS

2507 S. Thompson St., Suite 3, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 14 -- Cloud 9 Nutrition, 56 Yukon Place, Suite 1, Farmington

March 15 -- Kiddie Campus Child Care Center, 2571 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Sassy's, 708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

March 16 -- Bernice Young Elementary School, 301 Pippin Apple Circle, Springdale; Grand Village At Clear Creek, 1998 W. Grand Blvd., Fayetteville; Jim D. Rollins School Of Innovation, 354 E. Fletcher Ave., Tontitown; Juice Palm Dickson, 644 W. Dickson St., No. 101, Fayetteville; NWACC, 114 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Outback Steakhouse, 4808 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Pizza Hut, 1261 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

March 17 --Fast Trax, 310 E. Pridemore St., Lincoln; Fujisan, 1517 S. 56th St., Springdale; Morrow Country Store Inc., 17152 Hale Mountain Road, Morrow

March 18 -- Angela's Bakery, 2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Harps Deli-Bakery, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; U Of A Brough Dining Hall, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; U Of A Slim Chickens, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; U Of A Wild Greens Founders, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; Walmart Market Food Store, 367 W. Main St., Farmington; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 367 W. Main St., Farmington