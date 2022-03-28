Women’s college game poised for rise





SPOKANE, Wash. -- No one in Spokane could escape the symbolism. March Madness logos seemed to be everywhere in this small city last week, on posters, stickers, towels, electronic billboards and in hotel lobbies. The madness had come to this and the three other cities hosting the final 16 teams in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Last year's tournament had no such branding. Held entirely in bubbled-off venues in the San Antonio area, with some games in San Marcos and Austin, the 2021 tournament looked like the NCAA's evil stepchild. While the men's tournament reveled in coveted television spots and received lavish attention, Sedona Prince shared the women's paltry accommodations on her TikTok and Twitter accounts. Women play with all the skill and intrigue seen in the men's game, but the NCAA gave Prince and her fellow competitors none of the pageantry.

Consider this women's tournament a do-over. In basketball terms, a makeup call.

The action in Spokane showcased the greatness on display in what is the first NCAA women's tournament to feature 68 teams, like the men, and to use the March Madness branding. There was smooth excellence, typified by the defending champion, Stanford, which throttled Maryland, 72-66, on Friday with its intensity and the do-it-all skills of Haley Jones, an All-American forward. There was also grit, embodied by Ohio State, which might have pulled off a last-minute comeback win Friday against Texas were it not for the Longhorns' defense and the incandescence of freshman point guard Rori Harmon.

Besides the signage, the women this year are supposed to be receiving everything the men do for their sweat, courage and skill. For the women, it meant better food and swag bags. "We got something new that I don't think any of us have seen before: a hoodie pillow!" Maryland point guard Katie Benzan said last week.

That's all fine and good. It's also low-hanging fruit. Fifty years after the passage of Title IX, the landmark legislation that called for gender equity in educational programs receiving funding from the federal government, the NCAA was goaded into these simple changes after an internally ordered review blistered the organization for an old-school, male-centered approach.

The study, known as the Kaplan report, found that the NCAA's all-out efforts to wring support and profit from its Division I men's tournament had limited the growth and value of its women's tournament. Its lack of support for the women meant the NCAA lost out on millions of dollars of TV revenue -- while also angering and alienating fans.

The true test has yet to come. Simple changes can go only so far. In the wake of the outrage sparked by Prince's video, the 2021 women's championship game, a thrilling win by Stanford against Arizona, outdrew the average NBA playoff game last season. This year, TV ratings rose drastically for women's games. And the NCAA women's tournament has continued the upward trend in popularity. The NCAA has an opportunity to produce a cash cow that powers the women's game forward when it renegotiates its next basketball broadcast contract in 2024. Will it?

We're at a precipice. A "barge through the door" moment. Women's college basketball seems poised to rise as never before.

Take a step back from the big tournament. Guess who is taking the greatest advantage of their fast-growing social media popularity and the new college sports rules on endorsements?

"If you take football players out of the equation and look at how student-athletes are monetizing sponsors in this new world, women's sports athletes are crushing the men," said Blake Lawrence, CEO of Opendorse, a tech company that has teamed with dozens of universities to help athletes navigate marketing opportunities.

As a whole, women's basketball players receive the second-most endorsement money of any college athletes, according to Opendorse.

"I would never have thought any of this would happen when I was recruited," Stanford's Jones said. She heralded the shift to a world that few could imagine even last season, ticking off her corporate sponsors. Jones noted she was now represented by PRP, a talent agency in Las Vegas whose clients include Shaquille O'Neal and Jayson Tatum.

Welcome to the revolution.

"It's pretty amazing to fly first class and be staying in the finest hotels," Jones said, referring to her trips taken for corporate video shoots. "I'm used to flying coach and staying in the cheapest hotel possible."

If you think players who are reaping these kinds of benefits will stand for more of the same old shabby treatment and inequality, think again. A new era of empowered female competitors, led by basketball players, will continue to demand change far beyond the easy hosannas of better swag, tastier food and all those signs proclaiming March Madness.



