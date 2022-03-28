Zelenskyy: West is afraid to decide





LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.





Zelenskyy made a plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense as his country continues battling Russia's invading troops. Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals, but one which is raising fears of a divided Ukraine.

Zelenskyy lashed out at the West's "pingpong about who and how should hand over jets" and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.

In his pointed remarks, Zelenskyy accused Western governments of being "afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision."

"I've talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I'm in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing," Zelenskyy said in a video address, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war's most extreme deprivations and bombardment. "If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage."





Zelenskyy also told independent Russian journalists Sunday that his government would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia, repeating earlier statements. That would include keeping Ukraine nuclear-free, he said.





He told reporters that the issue of neutrality -- and agreeing to stay out of NATO -- should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw. He said a vote could take place within a few months of the troops leaving.





Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against Ukrainian resistance -- bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Russia's troops are trying to encircle Ukrainian forces facing the two separatist-held areas in the country's east. That would cut the bulk of Ukraine's military off from the rest of the country.

Moscow claims its focus is on wresting the entire eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. A high-ranking Russian military official on Friday said troops were being redirected to the east from other parts of the country.

Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk since the insurgency started there shortly after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. In talks with Ukraine, Moscow has demanded Kyiv acknowledge the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea.

"The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine," Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.

A Ukrainian delegate in talks with Russia on ending the war, Davyd Arakhamia, said in a Facebook post the countries would meet in Turkey beginning today. However, the Russians then announced the talks would start Tuesday. The sides have met previously with no deal reached.

Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey the coming week will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelenskyy told his nation Sunday.

"We are looking for peace, really, without delay," he said. "There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey."

Zelenskyy also signed a law Sunday that bans reporting on troop and equipment movements that haven't been announced or approved by the military. Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison.

On the road to Kyiv, residents of a village combed through the wreckage of Russia's ongoing attacks. Locals in Byshiv, about 22 miles from Kyiv walked through buildings torn open and destroyed by shelling to salvage what they could, including books, shelving and framed pictures.

Standing in what used to be a kindergarten classroom, teacher Svetlana Grybovska said too many children have fallen victim.

"It's not right," Grybovska told British broadcaster Sky News. "Children are not guilty of anything."

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that Russia had "destroyed" a large depot, which it said was providing fuel to Ukrainian troops in western parts of Ukraine and outside Kyiv, Interfax reported. The facility was hit with "high-precision long-range sea-launched weapons," he added. Konashenkov said similar weapons had also destroyed a second target, a "military supply depot" in Lviv.

Lviv's governor and head of the regional military, Maksym Kozytskyy, said on Sunday that the fuel depot is "completely destroyed."

Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Sunday also shared dozens of photographs on Telegram of firefighters working on the blaze. It said the fire at the fuel storage facility had been extinguished about 7 a.m. local time and blamed Russian shelling for the attack. Lviv police also said they had detained two men on suspicion of espionage, accusing them of sending information to "Russian recipients."

They detained a driver who had videos and photos "of our troops' movements" on his phone, along with photos of passports of men from the Luhansk region and "many contacts with Russian numbers." Another man had filmed footage of missiles hitting targets in Lviv and had photos of local checkpoints on his tablet device, which had been sent to Russian phone numbers, police said. Both men were handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine, police added.

Kozytskyy, the governor of Lviv, warned citizens on his Facebook page on Sunday of the potential criminal liability of taking photos and disseminating information that could "help the enemy" and lead to suspicions of espionage.

Russia's back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have fled bombarded towns and cities. Lviv, which has largely been spared bombardment, also has been a waystation for most of the 3.8 million refugees who have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

In a crowded bomb shelter under an apartment block near a blast site, Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old information technology professional, said she couldn't believe she had to hide again after fleeing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, one of the most bombarded cities.

"We were on one side of the street and saw it on the other side," she said. "We saw fire. I said to my friend, 'What's this?' Then we heard the sound of an explosion and glass breaking."

Also in Kharkiv, Ukrainian firefighters used axes and chainsaws to dig through concrete and other debris Sunday searching for victims of a Russian military strike on the regional administration building. One body was found Saturday, a firefighter said. At least six people died in the March 1 attack -- the first time Russian forces hit the center of Kharkiv, once home to 1.5 million people.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it was sowing a deep hatred for Russia among Ukrainians.

"You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," Zelenskyy said.

Along with the millions of people who have fled Ukraine, the invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost one-quarter of Ukraine's population. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.

AD-LIB GAINS LIFE

U.S. President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw on Saturday was crafted with the intent of throwing the full weight of the United States behind its European allies, while framing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as part of a global "battle between democracy and autocracy."

And although the denunciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war resonated with some leaders, it was an unprompted ad-lib that captured the attention of foreign policy experts, members of Congress and NATO allies.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden declared, a comment that two White House officials said was not included in his prepared speech.

Even as top administration officials spent Sunday walking back Biden's remarks, the statement had already received many responses, highlighting just how powerful nine unprompted words from Biden can be, particularly during a foreign policy crisis.

"I wouldn't use this kind of words," French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, when asked to comment on Biden's speech. He said he hoped to obtain a cease-fire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine through diplomacy.

"If we want to do this, we mustn't escalate," he said, "neither with words nor with actions."





Biden spent most of the speech summarizing the penalties his administration had imposed on Russia and its efforts to support refugees, while asserting that even though the United States would not send troops to Ukraine, it was prepared to defend NATO allies. Biden raised his voice when he warned Putin not to move "on one single inch" of NATO territory, a message of support for allies that the administration had intended to be one of the main takeaways from the address, according to officials.

Until Biden's unscripted moment, the speech had largely achieved its intended goals, lawmakers, allies and foreign policy experts said. But immediately afterward, Biden's aides worried that his remark might roil some of those allies the president was determined to keep unified. The White House has tried to ensure that each step taken against Russia is in line with European allies.

Taken literally, the remark meant the United States would be reversing a policy of not pushing for regime change. Biden's staff felt as if it had little choice but to play down the off-the-cuff comment.

"We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Jerusalem after meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "In this case, as in any case, it's up to the people of the country in question. It's up to the Russian people."

Michal Baranowski, a senior fellow and director of the Warsaw office of the German Marshall Fund who attended Biden's speech, acknowledged that the president's comment could be perceived as "a call for regime change." But he said it was unlikely to lead to further escalation with Russia.

But Republican members of Congress worried that the Kremlin, which has issued propaganda claiming the United States is determined to destroy Russia, would seize on the remark.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, described Biden's speech as "very strong, despite the ad-lib at the end."

The comment "plays into the hands of Russian propagandists and plays into the hands of Vladimir Putin," he said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Indeed, Moscow responded. On Saturday, Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said it was not for Biden to decide who the Russian president should be. Vyacheslav Volodin, a senior Russian lawmaker, wrote on Telegram that neither Boris Yeltsin nor Mikhail Gorbachev, who led during the Cold War, was the target of similar comments from American heads of state.

"The reason for this behavior will be more professionally explained by psychiatrists," Volodin said. "U.S. citizens should be ashamed of their president."

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, top GOP member on the Foreign Relations Committee, said Biden made a "horrendous gaffe" in an otherwise good speech.

"The administration has done everything they can to stop escalating -- there's not a whole lot more you can do to escalate than to call for a regime change," he told CNN's "State of the Union."

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, top GOP member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, suggested the impromptu comment threatened to overshadow the discussions over how to continue to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Biden had used words "that must make Putin clearly understand that he has to stop," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Saturday night. Biden made "a very clear speech, he used resolute words," Di Maio said. "But let's remember that on the other side, Putin uses bombs."

British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi echoed the White House's clarification, saying he was sure that both the United States and Britain agreed that the Russian people should decide how they wished to be governed.

"The Russian people will decide the fate of Putin and his cronies," Zahawi said.

Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO, suggested that Biden's declaration was a reaction to the human cost of war he had witnessed during the three-day diplomatic trip to Europe. Noting that Biden had visited refugees before his speech in Warsaw, she said his remarks were "a principled human reaction."

But, she said on "State of the Union," "the U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop."

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Andrea Rosa, Nebi Qena, Cara Anna and staff members of The Associated Press; by David L. Stern, Annabelle Chapman, Adela Suliman and Robyn Dixon of The Washington Post; and by Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.

Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war action in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo)



A dog walks amid the destruction caused after a Russian attack in Byshiv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Emergency workers search for bodies under the debris of the regional administration building, heavily damaged after a Russian attack earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



CORRECTS TO SERVICE, NOT MASS - A woman prays during a service at the Holy Eucharist Church, a day after Russian rockets hit an oil facility and factory in an industrial area, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Members of the territorial defense warm themselves with a fire at a check point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A Russian soldier killed during combats against Ukrainian army lies on a corn field in Sytnyaky, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



The mother of Russian Army soldier Rustam Zarifulin, who was killed fighting in Ukraine, center, cries surrounded by relatives during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in Kara-Balta, 60 km (37 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)



In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with independent Russian news media from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Members of the special unit for explosives, check an area recently affected by an attack from the Russian forces in the outskirts of Mykolaiv, Sunday, March 27, 2022. The group that depends of the Ukrainian State Emergency Services, has been working since the beginning of the war de-mining and checking places where unexploded devices can be found. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine, month 2













Gallery: Images from Ukraine, month 2







