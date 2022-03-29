2 arrested in Pine Bluff shooting that left 17-year-old dead

Pine Bluff police arrested a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting that left another 17-year-old dead.

Darrion Dashawn Williams, 20, of Pine Bluff was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police are not naming the 17-year-old suspect or the 17-year-old victim because they are juveniles. Police added it is not determined whether the younger suspect will be tried as an adult or a juvenile.

Officers responded to the area of 28th Avenue and Elm Street in reference to a shooting shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner.

The homicide is the eighth in Pine Bluff city limits this year and the second in three days. Police have identified a victim in a Saturday shooting at 720 W. 26th Ave. as Terrance Brady, 32, but have yet to name a suspect.