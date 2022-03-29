Agricultural land in west Fayetteville good for services, commission says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Planning commissioners on Monday recommended rezoning a patch of agricultural land on the west side of town for a mix of commercial and residential uses.

The commission voted 8-0 to rezone 3.5 acres between Interstate 49 to the west and Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard to the east. The city's new police headquarters and fire substation under construction lie east of the land.

The land is zoned for agricultural use and has two single-family homes on it. Planning commissioners recommended changing the zoning to community services, which allows small-scale retail, single- and multifamily dwellings, offices and institutional uses such as churches or schools. The City Council will have the final say on the zoning.

Seth Mims with Specialized Real Estate Group made the request to the commission and said the current zoning for agricultural use is inappropriate for land in between a highway and a major street.

"We're really seeking to find the highest and best use of the property, and this rezoning request is an important part of the process," he said.

No development plans have been shared with the city yet. No one from the public spoke on the request.

Commissioner Leslie Belden said the rezoning was appropriate considering land immediately north also is zoned for community services, and land to the south is developed with a church.

In other business, the commission voted 8-0 to recommend creating a new type of street classification for trailhead parking.

The new street type would feature 19 feet of depth for cars to park at a 90-degree angle, with two driving lanes and 36 feet of green space. The layout specifically was designed for a portion of Smokehouse Trail south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rupple Road.

The road leads to a trailhead for Kessler Mountain Regional Park. The trailhead has no dedicated public parking; however, parking has been accommodated on privately owned land on the west side of Smokehouse Trail, said Britin Bostick, long-range planner with the city.

The road is narrow with no turnaround space, so planners opted for the 90-degree parking that would allow cars to back out in the direction they need to go. City planners generally do not approve cars backing into traffic, so the new street classification would have limited application, Bostick said.

Other potential locations would be the Mount Sequoyah trailhead parking, or the trailhead at the northwest part of Centennial Park, she said.

The City Council's Transportation Committee will review the design.

Commission action

More News

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

• A development plan for a 48,000-square-foot expansion of Marshalltown USA in the city’s industrial park. The business has a 420,000-square-foot building currently.

• Rezoning 1.35 acres northwest of South School Avenue and 22nd Street from a commercial thoroughfare to a community services zone.

It was also the final meeting for commissioners Leslie Belden and Rob Sharp. Mary McGetrick, Andrew Brink and Joseph Holcomb will join the commission. Sarah Sparkman was selected as chairwoman.

