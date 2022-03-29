Arkansas reports no new covid deaths; hospitalizations rise for 2nd day

Arkansas reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday even as the reported number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose for the second day in a row.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn't release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, Tuesday was the first time since Nov. 28 that the department didn't report any new deaths from covid-19.

The death toll rose by just one on Sunday and one on Monday, bringing it to 11,211.

After rising by four on Monday, the Health Department's tally of people currently hospitalized with covid-19 rose Tuesday by three, to 122.

The state's count of cases rose by 144, an increase that was smaller by 463 than the one the previous Tuesday.

Many of the cases added a week ago, however, were from a backlog of weeks-old faxed-in reports from providers that built up during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

State officials said the last of the cases from the backlog was entered into the Health Department's system early last week.

Already at its lowest level since May 20, 2020, the number of cases that were considered active, representing people who tested positive and are still potentially infectious, fell Tuesday by 56, to 1,238.

After falling the previous five days, reaching its lowest level since April, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained Tuesday at 26.

Already at its lowest level since at least May 2020, the number who were in intensive care fell by one, to 37.